Qatar To Launch Women's Basketball League For 2025-26 Season

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation has announced the launch of the Women's Basketball League for the 2025-26 season, as part of its efforts to develop the women's game and expand competitive participation at club level.

The league will be played in a three-round format, with the champion decided by total points at the end of the competition, in line with federation regulations.

Four teams will take part - Al Gharafa, Al Adham, Al Shamal and Al Khor - with the opening round scheduled for February 6, when Al Gharafa face Al Adham and Al Shamal meet Al Khor at the federation hall.

The federation said the Al Adham team will compete for developmental purposes, with its results excluded from the standings, to give players greater match experience.

Officials said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to raise technical standards and strengthen women's basketball in Qatar.