China And The United Kingdom Agree On A Long-Term Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) The leaders of China and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish a“comprehensive and long-term strategic partnership,” with the Chinese president also emphasizing the two countries' responsibility in maintaining global peace and stability.

The China Morning Post reported that China and the UK pledged today to expand dialogue and cooperation during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing.

According to China's state news agency Xinhua, Xi Jinping and Keir Starmer agreed during talks at the Great Hall of the People to develop a“comprehensive, strategic, stable, and long-term partnership.”

The Chinese president called for opening a“new chapter” in relations between the two countries, while the British prime minister said the relationship is in a“good position.”

Starmer later announced that several agreements had been reached with Beijing, including visa-free travel for British citizens for stays of up to 30 days in China, as well as an agreement to explore the possibility of launching negotiations on a bilateral agreement in the services sector.

In addition, Xi Jinping urged the two countries - as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major global economies - to strengthen cooperation in safeguarding global peace and stability.

Reports indicate that the UK is the world's second-largest exporter of services, and China's demand in this sector is growing. A partnership in services could make it easier for British companies to conduct business in China.