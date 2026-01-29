MEDIA ALERT: Commercial Vehicle Collisions Spike Up To 451% On Ontario Highways During Winter Storm Fern

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New intelligence from Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, reveals the staggering impact of Winter Storm Fern on Ontario's commercial vehicle sector.

Aggregate data from earlier this week shows massive, triple-digit increases in collision-level events on major Ontario highways compared to the average of the previous two weeks.

The Data: Daily Collision Spikes vs. Baseline

Geotab analysts benchmarked activity from Monday, Jan 26 through Wednesday, Jan 28 against the average collision rates of the previous two weeks (Jan 12–21). The correlation between the storm and accident frequency is undeniable, peaking at a 451% increase on Wednesday.

Daily Breakdown:



Monday, Jan 26: 323% Increase

Tuesday, Jan 27: 319% Increase Wednesday, Jan 28: 451% Increase

"The data we are seeing is unprecedented for a single weather event this season," says Mike Branch VP Data & Analytics "We aren't just seeing a slight uptick in collisions; we are seeing collision rates triple and quadruple in a matter of days. Wednesday saw a 451% surge alone. This confirms that road conditions deteriorated faster than many commercial operators could adapt."

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and regional headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

CONTACT: Hanna Corrente Geotab Inc....