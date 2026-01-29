MEDIA ALERT: Commercial Vehicle Collisions Spike Up To 451% On Ontario Highways During Winter Storm Fern
Aggregate data from earlier this week shows massive, triple-digit increases in collision-level events on major Ontario highways compared to the average of the previous two weeks.
The Data: Daily Collision Spikes vs. Baseline
Geotab analysts benchmarked activity from Monday, Jan 26 through Wednesday, Jan 28 against the average collision rates of the previous two weeks (Jan 12–21). The correlation between the storm and accident frequency is undeniable, peaking at a 451% increase on Wednesday.
Daily Breakdown:
- Monday, Jan 26: 323% Increase Tuesday, Jan 27: 319% Increase Wednesday, Jan 28: 451% Increase
"The data we are seeing is unprecedented for a single weather event this season," says Mike Branch VP Data & Analytics "We aren't just seeing a slight uptick in collisions; we are seeing collision rates triple and quadruple in a matter of days. Wednesday saw a 451% surge alone. This confirms that road conditions deteriorated faster than many commercial operators could adapt."
About Geotab
Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and regional headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.
GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.CONTACT: Hanna Corrente Geotab Inc....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment