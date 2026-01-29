Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Two Exceptional Vero Beach Properties Pending Sale At Auction In 22 Days

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that two exceptional properties spanning riverfront and barrier island settings in picturesque Vero Beach, Florida, are pending sale at auction. Listed in cooperation with Cindy O'Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, 901 Jack Island Access Road is pending sale for $$3.752M, and 906 Seagrape Lane is pending sale for both in just 22 days.

Bidding for the properties culminated live as part of Sotheby's 'Visions of America' auction and event series, a week-long series celebrating art, luxury, and American craftsmanship at Sotheby's worldwide headquarters in the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

“The strong results for these Vero Beach properties reflect how our platform performs when exceptional homes are presented within the right competitive context,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“Culminating live as part of the 'Visions of America' auction series, these properties benefited from global visibility, a highly engaged audience, and a transparent auction framework that delivered clear, market-driven outcomes.”

901 Jack Island Access Road is an exceptional riverfront sanctuary, set on more than six acres with over 400 feet of lagoon frontage. The estate captures the essence of Florida's Treasure Coast with panoramic preserve and river views from nearly every room, multiple outdoor living spaces, a private pool, and extensive dock facilities. Images may be viewed here with credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

906 Seagrape Lane presents a transformed architectural masterpiece within one of Vero Beach's most distinguished barrier island enclaves. Located in the heart of old Riomar, the residence's interiors blends timeless sophistication with contemporary elegance, while a resort-inspired pool and serene tropical gardens create an ideal setting for year-round enjoyment. Images may be viewed here with credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

“The auction process delivered both meaningful exposure and timely results,” said O'Dare.“Partnering with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions helped us connect these properties with a qualified national and international audience, and the live auction environment played a key role in achieving successful pending sales.”

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

