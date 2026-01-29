Digital Genesis Fund Launches European Platform For Tokenized Real-World Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Genesis Fund (DGF) has officially launched as a new European investment platform focused on real-world infrastructure for the digital age, combining institutional regulation with Web3, tokenization, and AI-driven value creation.

Structured as a Luxembourg SICAV-RAIF, the Digital Genesis Fund is designed to deploy long-term capital into infrastructure where technology enables structural transformation of real markets. Rather than pursuing short-term trends, the Fund focuses on scalable, transparent investment structures that connect emerging technologies with productive, real-world assets.

The Fund launches with its first active compartment, MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), an operational media infrastructure platform that enters the portfolio with significant entrepreneurial groundwork already in place. MILC has been pre-financed with approximately EUR 20 million and is supported by a contributed content library valued at around EUR 35 million, forming a strong foundation for international expansion and further infrastructure development.

MILC addresses a core challenge in the global media industry: distribution has become borderless, while value-creation models remain outdated. By combining tokenized intellectual property, AI-supported production and distribution processes, and a growing global creator ecosystem, MILC positions itself as an infrastructural driver for the transition of the creator economy from centralized Web2 models to open, Web3-based systems.

The Digital Genesis Fund operates within a clearly defined European regulatory framework. The Fund is managed by 6M as AIFM and Fund Advisor, with Securities S.A. serving as Depositary, EY as Auditor, and DLA Piper providing legal structuring and advisory services. This institutional setup is designed to provide long-term stability while enabling innovation at scale.

The Fund was initiated by Hendrik Hey, media entrepreneur and founder of Welt der Wunder, who brings nearly three decades of experience building large-scale media platforms and more than ten years of hands-on experience in blockchain and Web3 infrastructure.

As Hendrik Hey explains it,“We are not just building a platform. We are architecting the protocol that will power the immersive content economies of the next decade.”

The launch of the Digital Genesis Fund marks the first step in a broader platform strategy, with additional compartments planned across infrastructure and technology verticals.

The launch of the Digital Genesis Fund marks the first step in a broader platform strategy, with additional compartments planned across infrastructure and technology verticals.

About MILC

Hendrik Hey is the Founder of MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content), a pioneering company in the blockchain and metaverse space, with a strong background in media and content. MILC operates a real live metaverse platform that serves not only the media industry but also various industrial use cases. The company also focuses on Web3 consulting, aiming to support complex real-world industries on their way into Web3. MILC is a sister company of European media giant Welt der Wunder, which Hey founded over 25 years ago. For more information, please visit

Disclaimer

This communication is provided for informational and contextual purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, promotion, or advertisement of financial instruments, nor investment advice, in any jurisdiction.

