Gujarat Brings Leprosy Prevalence Below Elimination Threshold In 25 Districts

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) On the eve of Anti Leprosy Day, Gujarat has reported significant progress in its fight against leprosy, bringing disease prevalence below the elimination threshold of one case per 10,000 population in 25 districts, officials said on Thursday.

Over the past three years, more than 11,640 persons have been diagnosed early and linked to free treatment, reflecting sustained public health efforts by the state government.

State Health department data up to December 2025 shows a steady decline in new leprosy cases, alongside an expansion of detection, treatment, and rehabilitation services.

Between 2023 and December 2025, more than Rs 1,219 lakh was spent on leprosy elimination programmes across Gujarat.

In line with the national theme "Ending Discrimination, Ensuring Dignity", the state will observe Anti Leprosy Day on January 30 by launching the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign – Fortnight, to be held from January 30 to February 13, 2026.

The campaign will focus on dispelling myths surrounding leprosy and reinforcing awareness that the disease does not spread through touch or social contact and is completely curable with timely treatment.

According to official data, 4,323 new cases were detected in 2023–24, including 238 children.

This declined to 4,033 cases in 2024–25, with 171 children, and further to 3,288 cases in 2025–26 up to December, including 126 children.

Health officials attribute the trend to strengthened surveillance and early detection.

Special Leprosy Case Detection Campaigns (LCDC) conducted in mission mode between 2023 and 2025 helped identify more than 3,900 hidden cases, enabling early intervention and reducing the risk of disability and deformities.

Beyond treatment, Gujarat has adopted a rehabilitation-focused approach aimed at restoring dignity and social inclusion for persons affected by leprosy.

Over the past three years, 81 reconstructive surgeries have been carried out to correct deformities.

To prevent injuries caused by loss of sensation, the state distributed more than 26,120 micro-cellular rubber shoes free of cost, along with over 8,300 ulcer care kits for wound management.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Sahyog Kushthyagya Trust, run by Padma Shri awardee Sureshbhai Soni, where he interacted with persons affected by leprosy and reviewed rehabilitation efforts.

Officials said the visit reaffirmed the state government's emphasis on addressing stigma and ensuring social acceptance alongside medical care.

Health experts reiterated that leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, is a curable disease affecting the skin and peripheral nerves.

Early symptoms include light-coloured or reddish patches with reduced sensation and thickened nerves.

The state provides free multi-drug therapy at all government health facilities, enabling patients to lead healthy and dignified lives when diagnosed early.