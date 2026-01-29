Rasha Thadani Says 'Shiva's Dumroo Beats And Rhythm Stay Forever In Her Heart'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Rasha Thadani recently has shared a deeply personal and spiritual note on her social media account, where she has expressed how her devotion to Lord Shiva continues to guide her through life and art. The young actress, in her post spoke about how“Shiva's dumroo beats and the rhythm stay forever in her heart,” as she further offered her music and faith to the cosmic dancer, Nataraja.

Sharing a series of pictures from her spiritual visit, Rasha wrote,“Shiva has always been so important to me. Chaap tilak is a song so close to my heart. Offering my art and my tilak to Nataraja, the cosmic dancer. His universe surrounds me always. Shiva's dumroo beats and the rhythm stay forever in my heart. Grateful. Om namah shivay.”

In the pictures, Rasha is seen standing knee-deep in water with folded hands, draped in a saffron shawl, offering prayers to the divine and water. In other pictures, she is seen at a historic temple complex, dressed in a beautiful white ethnic ensemble.

According to Rasha's post, her sacred trip holds special significance as the actress has made her singing debut with the song 'Chaap Tilak', which features in her upcoming film 'Laikey Laika'. The song marks her debut into playback singing.

For the uninitiated, Rasha Thadani is the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani.

The young girl is geared up for her upcoming movie Laikey Laika opposite Abhay Verma.

She made her Bollywood debut with Azaad where her dance number Uui Amma had taken the internet by storm and she was appreciated for her dancing skills.

A few days ago, the actress was feeling nostalgic as her film 'Azaad' completed one year since its release. Marking the milestone, the actress shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the memories, friendships, and experiences she gained during the film's journey.

Rasha took to her social media account to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Azaad, where she is seen dressed as her character, Janaki.

“1 year of Azaad heart so full, memories can never forget, friends made for life @pragyakapoor_@mohitmalik1113. Through the magic and the madness, partner in crime @aamandevgan (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

The actress added:“Forever grateful for everything and more @gattukapoor, you are the coolest person we all know. Thankyou all for the support and kindness. Love, Janaki (sic).”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty alongside debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha.

–IANS

rd/