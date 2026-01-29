Festi Hf.: Publication Of Q4 And 12M 2025 Results On 5 February 2026 And Investor Meeting On 6 February

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi will publish the Q4 and 12M 2025 results on Thursday 5 February after closing of markets.

Investor meeting on 6 February at 8:30 GMT.

An investor meeting will be held on Friday 6 February 2026, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Company's website where registration for the webcast will also take place: . Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email .... Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.

The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company's website: .