Phoenixteam Names Laura Macintyre As Partner, Expanding Leadership For The Next Chapter Of Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PhoenixTeam is proud to announce that Laura MacIntyre has joined as Partner and Growth Officer, expanding PhoenixTeam's leadership bench and accelerating growth across the mortgage ecosystem.

MacIntyre brings three decades of mortgage technology, servicing, and default operations experience, along with a long track record of building teams and delivering large-scale solutions. In her new role, she will help drive PhoenixTeam's growth strategy, deepen industry partnerships, and expand PhoenixTeam's impact with lenders, servicers, and adjacent mortgage-market organizations.

“I wanted to be with people I have the utmost respect for,” said Laura MacIntyre, Partner and Growth Officer, PhoenixTeam.“We've spent years building in this industry together, and PhoenixTeam is a company that builds. In many ways it feels overdue, and the timing couldn't be better. With everything PhoenixTeam has created so far, and with what's happening with AI right now, it felt like the perfect time to join and help drive the next chapter of growth.”

MacIntyre's career spans leadership roles across mortgage servicing, default, origination, and insurance-related operations. She began at Northwest Mortgage Services, supporting foreclosure and bankruptcy operations. She later rose into senior mortgage technology leadership at LPS/Black Knight (now part of ICE Technology), including serving as COO, where she helped scale the largest middleware technology through the 2008 mortgage market surge and consistently delivering results in high-volume environments. She went on to support origination and servicing growth initiatives with teams at ServiceLink and DocMagic. Most recently, she served as President of DIMONT's hazard claims servicing business, leading the organization for eight years and driving sustained growth and operational performance.

“Laura has a rare combination of credibility, operational depth, and the kind of relationship-building that changes what's possible for clients,” said Tanya Brennan, CEO, PhoenixTeam.“PhoenixTeam is a team of builders. Builders of AI, builders of teams, builders of outcomes. Laura fits that DNA perfectly, and bringing her into this leadership mix strengthens what we can build for clients. She's a trusted leader in this industry and an incredible partner for our team and our customers.”

“There's a shared DNA here. Builders who execute and bring clarity in regulated, high-stakes environments,” said Tela Gallagher Mathias, CTO, PhoenixTeam.“Laura is the kind of leader who earns trust fast because she knows the work. She understands the pressure our clients operate under, and she has the instincts to cut through noise and keep teams focused on outcomes. As we grow, she'll help us scale how we deliver and deepen the way we partner with clients.”

In addition to her industry work, MacIntyre is deeply involved in international charitable work. She regularly participates in medical missions, traveling to support surgical care for children with serious health conditions, including procedures that help children regain mobility. She is also passionate about mentoring young professionals, from coaching college students and career direction to helping early-career talent navigate opportunities and break into the workforce.

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit .