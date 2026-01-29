Three Accused Arrested In Mimi Chakraborty 'Harassment' Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) Police, probing actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty's complaint regarding harassment at an event in Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, on Thursday arrested the accused, Tanay Shastri, and two of his associates after a scuffle at his residence when they tried to obstruct the team, officials said.

Mimi Chakraborty is currently busy promoting her recently released film, "Bhanupriya Bhuter Hotel". There was no official reaction from her regarding the development.

The incident took place on Sunday night. The actress, who had gone to perform at an event in the Nayagopalganj area of ​​Bongaon, alleged that she was harassed on stage there.

"I was performing. Suddenly, the event organiser, Tanay Shastri, came onto the stage and stopped me. He told me to leave. Without arguing, I left without completing the entire performance. His behaviour was very arrogant," she said.

Following this, she filed a written complaint with the local police station via email. The former MP also alleged that this unjust treatment was meted out to her because she refused to be a guest at Shastri's house, unlike the other artistes. A tense situation has prevailed since Monday regarding this incident.

On the other hand, the organiser of the event claimed that the allegations are completely baseless and false. According to Shastri, Mimi Chakraborty's scheduled arrival time was 10.30 p.m., but she arrived at around 11.45 p.m., almost an hour and a half late. Despite this, she was given due respect and escorted onto the stage, he said, denying her allegations.

"I am not at fault. Mimi arrived very late. We had to finish the event on time. That's what we did. We did not treat Mimi badly in any way."

However, when the police tried to investigate the matter and went to Shastri's house, he prevented them from discharging their duties. Following this, he and two of his associates were arrested.