Asia-Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025-2029: Grab Paylater, Gopaylater, Shopee Paylater, And Paypay Lead Adoption, While Afterpay, Zip, Amazon, And Flipkart Expand Platform-Based Credit

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The BNPL payment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 17.8% on annual basis to reach US$263.1 billion in 2026. The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 24.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 223.4 billion to approximately USD 496.5 billion.



Competitive intensity will shift toward ecosystem-controlled BNPL, where super-apps, wallets and ecommerce platforms use proprietary data to optimise risk and keep users within closed ecosystems. Regulations in Australia, India and Indonesia will favour players with stronger compliance and funding capacity. Consolidation is likely in Australia and Southeast Asia as sub-scale BNPL fintechs face rising regulatory and capital requirements.

Diverse regulatory regimes and strong competition from super-apps, ecommerce platforms, and banks shape BNPL in the Asia-Pacific. Australia remains the region's most developed BNPL market, where regulatory reforms require providers to operate under a credit licensing framework, prompting players to revisit underwriting models. Southeast Asia is dominated by platform BNPL embedded into Grab, GoTo, Shopee and Lazada, while Japan and South Korea see BNPL integrated into wallet ecosystems such as PayPay and Kakao Pay. India is shifting toward regulated digital credit, where e-commerce-linked lenders (Amazon Pay, Flipkart Finance) and NBFC-backed fintechs compete in instalment-based products.

Large regional ecosystems Grab PayLater, GoPayLater, Shopee PayLater, and PayPay serve as the primary BNPL access points in Southeast and Northeast Asia. In Australia, Afterpay and Zip maintain strong merchant networks, while banks are expanding instalment capabilities through card-linked BNPL features. India has seen new moves from Amazon (through its acquisition of Axio) and Flipkart Finance, both of which are preparing to scale credit on their platforms. Cross-border wallets such as Alipay+ and PayPay are also expanding acceptance across Asia, indirectly extending their BNPL-linked services.

Key Trends and Drivers

Super-apps, wallets and large platforms are embedding BNPL into everyday payment journeys



BNPL is increasingly delivered as a feature inside super-apps and digital wallets, rather than as a standalone checkout button. In Southeast Asia, Grab's PayLater is integrated into its ride-hailing, food delivery and ecommerce services; the company highlights consumer lending (including PayLater) as a growth driver in its 2024 results, and has introduced longer tenors for selected users in Malaysia and Singapore.

Wallet operators possess rich behavioural data across ride-hailing, food, commerce and bill payments, enabling more granular risk scoring than single-merchant BNPL providers. For consumers, using BNPL through a familiar wallet (GrabPay, GoPay, PayPay, Kakao Pay) reduces friction compared to signing up for multiple third-party BNPL apps.

Ecosystem BNPL will become the dominant model in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, with credit increasingly tied to loyalty, rewards, and cross-product usage across platforms like Grab, GoTo, PayPay, and Kakao Pay. Traditional standalone BNPL apps may struggle to acquire customers unless they specialise in particular verticals (e.g., travel, healthcare) or partner deeply with banks. Competition between big tech (Amazon, Flipkart, GoTo, Grab) and local banks will intensify as both sides use embedded instalments to defend their share of consumer lending.

BNPL is broadening into offline, everyday and high-ticket spending



BNPL in Asia-Pacific is moving beyond online fashion and electronics into offline retail, mobility, services and higher-value purchases. In Australia, Amazon Australia started accepting Afterpay in 2025, adding to its longstanding support for Zip. This aligns Afterpay with large marketplaces in addition to its existing networks at major retailers like Myer and JB Hi-Fi.

Grab PayLater is actively used for transport and food-delivery orders, and has introduced 8- and 12-month plans in markets like Malaysia, supporting larger ticket purchases. In Indonesia, GoPayLater is embedded across Tokopedia and ShopTokopedia, while Shopee PayLater offers instalments directly inside the Shopee app; academic work and legal commentary now treat these pay-later products as recognised forms of consumer financing.

The mix of BNPL volumes in Asia-Pacific is likely to tilt further toward omnichannel and higher-ticket use cases: in-store electronics, travel, healthcare and education, especially in Australia, Japan and large ASEAN markets. BNPL players that can support both small everyday transactions (rides, food) and big-ticket instalments on the same platform (e.g., Grab, GoTo, PayPay) will be well-positioned relative to mono-segment specialists. In parallel, regulators will watch closely where BNPL touches essential services (healthcare, education, utilities), which may trigger more targeted rules in markets such as Australia and Indonesia.

Business models are tightening risk and pivoting toward sustainable economics



Super-apps like Grab and GoTo now emphasise that their fintech arms (including PayLater and GoPayLater) are contributing positively to EBITDA, supported by tighter underwriting and bank partnerships (e.g., Bank Jago for GoTo). Rising credit losses in early BNPL cohorts and macro headwinds have limited investor appetite for subsidised growth, pushing management teams to prioritise sustainable unit economics. Regulators in India, Indonesia and Australia explicitly want clearer risk ownership between fintechs and regulated lenders, reducing opaque guarantees and off-balance-sheet risk transfers. Bank partnerships allow BNPL and paylater providers to scale lending using bank balance sheets, while fintechs focus on acquisition, UX, and risk analytics.

Key Attributes:

