Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Mörn)

Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Mörn)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
January 29, 2025, 17.40 EET
Managers' Transactions
___
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikael Anders Mörn
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 140621/6/4
___
Transaction date: 2026-01-26
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 113 Unit price: 44.33 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 113 Volume weighted average price: 44.33 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment