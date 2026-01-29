Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Mörn)


2026-01-29 10:46:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
January 29, 2025, 17.40 EET

___

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikael Anders Mörn

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 140621/6/4

___

Transaction date: 2026-01-26

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 113 Unit price: 44.33 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 113 Volume weighted average price: 44.33 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

