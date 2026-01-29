Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa 2026 To Spotlight Investment, Innovation And Destination Growth Across Sub-Saharan Africa

The Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa) ( ) will return to Nairobi on 31 March - 1 April 2026, bringing together some of the most influential leaders shaping hospitality, tourism and investment across the continent. The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill.

As Africa's hospitality sector continues to attract growing international attention and capital, FHS Africa provides a platform for high-level discussion on investment, development, destination strategy and operational performance. The Summit is designed for senior decision-makers, with a strong emphasis on partnerships, policy alignment and commercial outcomes.

Discussions around destination leadership and tourism growth will draw on insights from Juliana Kagwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, while Ashish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Serena Hotels Africa, and Rosco Wendover, Chief Executive Officer of Angama Group, will bring perspectives from operating and scaling hospitality brands across African markets.

The agenda will also focus on investment and development, informed by leaders such as Ewan Cameron, Director, Africa, Westmont Hospitality Group; Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global; Olivier Granet, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Kasada Capital Management amongst other key investors, who will share insight into capital deployment, deal structures and investor priorities across the continent.

Broader themes around strategy, sustainability and long-term destination planning will be addressed through the expertise of Dr. Aradhana Khowala, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Aptamind Partners, while Mita Vohra, Board Director and Head of Sales, Marketing, Revenue and Distribution at Sarova Hotels, will contribute a commercial lens on revenue, distribution and brand performance.

Entrepreneurship and African brand growth will feature prominently, with Jameel Verjee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CityBlue Hotels, sharing experience on building and scaling hospitality brands regionally. The programme will also include a global perspective on travel demand and destination perception from Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor at CBS News.

Commenting on FHS Africa's programme, Roy Bannister, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Africa at The Bench, said:“The calibre of speakers and the level of sponsors participating is a testament to the quality of discussions at FHS Africa. Attendees operating in this sector cannot afford to miss this event - it's where pipeline reports, economic analysis, data, and the most relevant industry discussions on finance, development, technology and sustainability come together. The insights and connections gained here are essential for anyone leading or investing in African hospitality.”

FHS Africa has established itself as a key meeting point for leaders shaping the future of hospitality on the continent, with previous editions generating significant business activity and long-term partnerships. The 2026 Summit is expected to build on this momentum, reinforcing Africa's position as a priority market for hospitality investment and innovation. by APO Group on behalf of Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa).

About Future Hospitality Summit Africa:

Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa) is Africa's leading hospitality investment and leadership forum, bringing together senior executives, investors, developers and policymakers to drive sustainable growth and collaboration across the hospitality ecosystem. The 2026 Summit will take place 31 March – 1 April at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill, Kenya.

Sponsors include:

Host Partner: Westmont Hospitality Group

Strategic Partners: Accor, BWH Hotels, ClubMed, IHG Hotels&Resorts, Radisson Hotel Group

Headline Sponsors: ACT; CityBlue, CHIC, Hansgrohe, Kofisi, Quo, Rotana, The First Hospitality Group, Tui Hotels&Resorts; Uganda Tourism Board

Sponsors: Aleph Hospitality, Gary Greene Design, Knight Frank, STR

Education Partner: Millat Group

Networking Partner: AIRE, Trianum Hospitality

Official Carrier: Kenya Airways