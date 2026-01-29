“We Are Winning Time For You”: Ukraine's FM Urges EU To Step Up Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this during an online address to a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ukrinform reports, citing the website of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed that support for Ukraine is an investment in the shared security of the European continent.“We are winning time for you – that is the bitter truth. It is better to stop Russia in Ukraine right now,” the Minister said.

He noted that Europe must achieve full strategic autonomy in matters of armaments and security, and emphasized the importance of the PURL program in strengthening Ukraine's air defense and protecting critical infrastructure.

The Minister urged partners not to remove the issue of frozen Russian assets from the agenda. According to him, this is“a powerful lever for peace that must not be abandoned.”

“Andrii Sybiha highlighted key opportunities for Europe to exert pressure on the RF: blocking the 'shadow fleet' and adopting a strong 20th sanctions package, including restrictions against the Russian defense industry and the oil and gas sector. The Minister also called for sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft, following the American example,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister welcomed the European Union's final decision to phase out Russian gas by 2027 and thanked the EU for its recent decision to allocate the first €10 million for the Special Tribunal.

Sybiha separately highlighted the EU's urgent energy assistance and its contributions to Ukraine's resilience within the framework of the so-called“Energy Ramstein.”

In the context of Ukraine's European integration path, the Foreign Minister noted that this year must be decisive.“Ukraine's membership in the EU will bring peace closer, strengthen the EU, provide Ukraine with another security guarantee, and create conditions for economic growth in Europe. This is a key element of Europe's new security architecture,” the minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden and Finland have jointly proposed three elements for a new EU sanctions package being prepared against Russia.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine