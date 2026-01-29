Jordanian-American Parliamentary Friendship Association Meets US Ambassador

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Lower House's Jordanian-American Parliamentary Friendship Association, chaired by MP Bader harahsheh, on Thursday met US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider.During a meeting held at the House's headquarters, Harahsheh said the meeting reviewed Jordanian-US relations and ways to enhance cooperation in priority areas, as well as exchanging views on a slew of regional and international issues of mutual interest.Harahsheh stressed the importance of friendship bodies in strengthening parliamentary communication channels, supporting and consolidating bilateral relations.The attending MPs affirmed the "strength" of Jordanian-US relations, pointing to their "historical depth" and development over past decades across various fields.The lawmakers calling for boosting bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation, underscoring Jordan's position as a partner that enjoys political and institutional stability.In turn, Holtsnider expressed appreciation for the existing parliamentary engagement, stressing the importance of maintaining this dialogue to serve bilateral relations and strengthen the mutual partnership.He also praised Jordan's role in the region and its stability, expressing appreciation for the Jordanian people.