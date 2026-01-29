(MENAFN- GetNews) "The German telemedicine market is growing rapidly. More and more patients are using online platforms to receive medical consultations and prescriptions digitally, conveniently from home and without waiting times at doctors' offices." With the launch of TeleRezept-Vergleich, a new independent comparison platform is going live that gives patients in Germany a transparent overview of the leading telemedicine platforms for online prescriptions. The portal compares prices, services, processing times, and user reviews of the most important providers – including Weed, DrAnsay, Bloomwell, and DoktorABC. The Problem: An Unclear Telemedicine Market The German telemedicine market is growing rapidly. More and more patients are using online platforms to receive medical consultations and prescriptions digitally – conveniently from home and without long waiting times at a doctor's office, as the number of providers increases, so does the confusion: Which provider is trustworthy? What costs can be expected? How quickly is the prescription issued? TeleRezept-Vergleich brings clarity. What TeleRezept-Vergleich Offers Independent provider comparison: Four of the leading telemedicine platforms are compared using objective criteria:

Provider Initial Prescription From Products Partner Pharmacies Rating Weed €9.95 1,580+ 299+ ⭐ 4.6/5 DrAnsay €14.20 120+ 45+ ⭐ 4.2/5 DoktorABC €18.90 75+ 35+ ⭐ 3.9/5 Bloomwell €25.22 260+ 90+ ⭐ 4.1/5

Transparent price overview: All costs at a glance – initial prescriptions, follow-up prescriptions, and additional services are clearly broken down.

Detailed evaluations: Each provider is rated in the categories of value for money, processing time, product selection, usability, and customer support.

Up-to-date and verified: The comparison data is regularly updated and checked for accuracy (last update: January 2026).

Who Is TeleRezept-Vergleich For?



Patients who want to apply for an online prescription for the first time and compare reputable providers

Existing users who want to review the prices and services of their current provider Anyone interested in understanding the telemedicine market in Germany



Core Features of the Platform



Comparison table with all relevant criteria

Detailed provider profiles with strengths, weaknesses, and unique selling points

FAQ section answering the most common questions about online prescriptions and telemedicine

Process overview with step-by-step instructions for obtaining an online prescription

“Best in Test” award based on weighted evaluations

Mobile-optimized design for fast comparisons on the go Structured data for optimal visibility in search engines and AI assistants



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is TeleRezept-Vergleich? TeleRezept-Vergleich is an independent comparison portal for telemedicine providers in Germany. It compares leading platforms for online prescriptions by price, services, processing time, and user ratings.

How do I get a prescription online? Through telemedicine platforms, you fill out an online questionnaire. A licensed doctor reviews your information and, if medically indicated, issues a private prescription – usually within 24 to 48 hours.

How much does an online prescription cost? Costs vary depending on the provider. Initial prescriptions start at €9.95 (Weed) and go up to €25.22 (Bloomwell). The cost of the medication itself is added separately.

Which providers are compared? Currently, TeleRezept-Vergleich compares Weed, DrAnsay, DoktorABC, and Bloomwell. Additional providers will be added continuously after review.

Is TeleRezept-Vergleich independent? Yes. The portal creates objective comparisons based on public data and verified user reviews. There is no editorial influence from providers.

How often is the data updated? At least monthly. Last update: January 2026.

Is the service free to use? Yes, TeleRezept-Vergleich is completely free and can be used without registration.

About TeleRezept-Vergleich

TeleRezept-Vergleich is an independent comparison portal for telemedicine providers in Germany. The platform helps patients find the right provider for online prescriptions – transparently, up to date, and free of charge.

Website:

Media contact: