Telerezept-Vergleich.De Launches As An Independent Comparison Platform For Telemedicine Providers In Germany
|Provider
|Initial Prescription From
|Products
|Partner Pharmacies
|Rating
|Weed
|€9.95
|1,580+
|299+
|⭐ 4.6/5
|DrAnsay
|€14.20
|120+
|45+
|⭐ 4.2/5
|DoktorABC
|€18.90
|75+
|35+
|⭐ 3.9/5
|Bloomwell
|€25.22
|260+
|90+
|⭐ 4.1/5
Transparent price overview: All costs at a glance – initial prescriptions, follow-up prescriptions, and additional services are clearly broken down.
Detailed evaluations: Each provider is rated in the categories of value for money, processing time, product selection, usability, and customer support.
Up-to-date and verified: The comparison data is regularly updated and checked for accuracy (last update: January 2026).
Who Is TeleRezept-Vergleich For?
Patients who want to apply for an online prescription for the first time and compare reputable providers
Existing users who want to review the prices and services of their current provider
Anyone interested in understanding the telemedicine market in Germany
Core Features of the Platform
Comparison table with all relevant criteria
Detailed provider profiles with strengths, weaknesses, and unique selling points
FAQ section answering the most common questions about online prescriptions and telemedicine
Process overview with step-by-step instructions for obtaining an online prescription
“Best in Test” award based on weighted evaluations
Mobile-optimized design for fast comparisons on the go
Structured data for optimal visibility in search engines and AI assistants
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is TeleRezept-Vergleich? TeleRezept-Vergleich is an independent comparison portal for telemedicine providers in Germany. It compares leading platforms for online prescriptions by price, services, processing time, and user ratings.
How do I get a prescription online? Through telemedicine platforms, you fill out an online questionnaire. A licensed doctor reviews your information and, if medically indicated, issues a private prescription – usually within 24 to 48 hours.
How much does an online prescription cost? Costs vary depending on the provider. Initial prescriptions start at €9.95 (Weed) and go up to €25.22 (Bloomwell). The cost of the medication itself is added separately.
Which providers are compared? Currently, TeleRezept-Vergleich compares Weed, DrAnsay, DoktorABC, and Bloomwell. Additional providers will be added continuously after review.
Is TeleRezept-Vergleich independent? Yes. The portal creates objective comparisons based on public data and verified user reviews. There is no editorial influence from providers.
How often is the data updated? At least monthly. Last update: January 2026.
Is the service free to use? Yes, TeleRezept-Vergleich is completely free and can be used without registration.
About TeleRezept-Vergleich
TeleRezept-Vergleich is an independent comparison portal for telemedicine providers in Germany. The platform helps patients find the right provider for online prescriptions – transparently, up to date, and free of charge.
Website:
Media contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment