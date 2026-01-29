Global Robotic Concrete Finishing Market To Grow By 17.2% CAGR Over 2026-2030: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Kajima Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, And Takenaka Corporation Dominate

The robotic concrete finishing market is experiencing rapid growth, with market size projected to jump from $1.62 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 17.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of robotic finishing in large-scale construction projects, precision leveling, automated quality assurance, and the demand for semi-automated solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.59 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 17.2%. Key factors propelling this growth include AI-based monitoring, the rise of energy-efficient robotic systems, expanded use of advanced surface detection, and the launch of multi-function finishing robots. Significant trends include the deployment of automated troweling systems, integration of robotic grinding and polishing, and advancements in ceiling finishing solutions.

The surge in large-scale infrastructure projects is a major growth catalyst. These projects, which include highways, metro systems, and urban transit networks, are booming due to rapid urbanization. Robotic concrete finishing enhances project precision, reduces labor costs, and improves safety, enabling quicker completions and consistent quality. For example, US Census data from April 2025 highlighted a 3.2 million population increase in metro areas, outpacing national growth, underscoring the infrastructure demand driving this market.

Key players in the market are innovating with advanced solutions like drywall finishing robots to boost productivity and ensure quality. Canvas, a US-based construction robotics firm, unveiled the 1200CX in July 2024, a compact drywall robot designed for small spaces, delivering precise finishes while reducing time and dust exposure.

Additionally, in January 2023, Built Robotics Inc. expanded its autonomous capabilities by acquiring Roin Technologies Inc., enhancing its offering with automated concrete tools. This acquisition supports productivity gains, addresses labor shortages, and introduces automation to infrastructure, housing, and clean energy sectors.

Leading companies in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Kajima Corporation, and several others, whose continuing investment in robotic technologies is fostering market expansion. The global market is led by the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Western Europe and North America.

The report covers various segments, including:



Product Types: Floor, Wall, and Ceiling Finishing Robots, among others.

Automation Levels: Fully and Semi-Automated.

Applications: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Infrastructure.

End Users: Construction Companies, Contractors, and others. Geographies Covered: 16 countries across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Companies Mentioned: Leading companies featured include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., and Brokk AB, among others.

Key Attributes