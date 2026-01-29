Yoc Initiative Announces Initial Programming For Qatar-Mexico 2026 Year Of Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums' Years of Culture Initiative has announced an initial programme for its 2026 Years of Culture with Mexico, positioning cultural exchange as a long-term driver of international partnership.

During the year-long initiative, Qatar will welcome a distinguished cohort of Mexico's most influential chefs, designers, and artists and introduce Qatari culture to audiences across Mexico.

The programmes seek to establish Mexico as a central partner in a sustained cultural collaboration that places creativity, knowledge exchange, and people-to-people connection at its core.

In this context, HE Years of Culture Advisor on Latin America and Qatar's former Ambassador to Mexico Mohammed Al Kuwari, said: "Years of Culture is about building relationships that endure. In 2026, Qatar will welcome an exceptional group of Mexican cultural voices to Doha, including chefs, artists, and designers who will collaborate, exchange knowledge, and form partnerships that extend well beyond the year itself. At the same time, we are proud to share Qatar's culture and values with the people of Mexico, deepening mutual understanding between our societies."

For his part, Acting Director of the Design Doha Biennial Fahad Al Obaidly, said: "Our work with Mexico demonstrates the power of Years of Culture as a sustained platform for engagement. Collaboration does not begin or end within a single calendar year. We have been building partnerships in Mexico for several years, and we are excited to see these relationships take shape during Mexico Design Week, a pivotal moment in Mexico's cultural calendar, with projects that will continue to resonate in Qatar and beyond."

Gastronomy is one of the first anchors of the cultural year beginning with the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) 2026 in January in Doha. Mexican chefs participated in QIFF, and shared practices rooted in regional knowledge, research and community-led food traditions.

The programme will also include a special edition of Mal Lawal at the National Museum of Qatar, bringing together Qatari and Mexican private collections to examine clothing and textiles as living cultural archives. In parallel, a traveling photography exhibition Under One Sky will celebrate the spirit of togetherness experienced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Presented by Qatar Museums' Tasweer Photography initiative in collaboration with the Art in Embassies programme, the exhibition will tour cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, extending the World Cup's legacy of friendship and cross-cultural exchange.

Furthermore, public art collaborations are central to the initiative, with new commissions by Mexican artists planned for key sites in Qatar, and the continuation of Qatar Museums' JEDARIART mural programme. These large-scale, site-specific works aim to activate public space while strengthening shared urban narratives between the two countries.

Design projects will also bridge tradition and innovation through Design in Dialogue, a Qatar-Mexico residency that will culminate in a public exhibition at G56 during Mexico Design Week, before travelling to the Design Doha Biennial.

The initiative brings together designers, artisans, and materials to explore craft heritage through contemporary practice.

