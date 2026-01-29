Commercial Toilet Partitions Market Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035: Set To Reach $2.68 Billion By 2030 Led By Bradley Corporation, Inpro Corporation, And Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Toilet Partition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The research provides a comprehensive overview of the market, highlighting global size, regional shares, and competitor insights.



The commercial toilet partition market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.95 billion in 2025 to $2.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This surge is driven by heightened demand for durable restroom partition materials, increased adoption of renovation projects, and a focus on moisture and vandal-resistant panels. Additionally, there's been an upswing in construction projects for institutional and retail facilities, alongside a rising demand for ADA-compliant installations. The market is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, influenced by a preference for sustainable materials, customized privacy systems, and advanced moisture-resistant partitions. Key trends include AI-based layout optimization and the development of eco-friendly materials.

The expansion of commercial construction projects is a significant factor propelling market growth. As businesses invest in tech-enabled infrastructure, restroom partitions become vital for functionality and privacy. U.S. public construction spending alone was reported at an annual rate of $511.6 billion in May 2025, signifying a robust market environment. Major market players are emphasizing privacy-enhancing solutions such as floor-to-ceiling partitions. For example, Bradley introduced the Skyline Series featuring enameled tempered glass and the Highrise Series made from water-resistant Phenolic LT material.

Notable market activities include the acquisition of Scranton Products by Sky Island Capital in June 2025, aiming to leverage expertise for growth. The market comprises leading companies like Bradley Corporation, Inpro Corporation, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., among others. These players are focusing on innovations such as automated partition manufacturing systems and smart monitoring solutions.

Global trade dynamics are influencing the market, with tariffs impacting imported materials like stainless steel and phenolic panels. Regions like North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, heavily reliant on imports, are most affected. Nonetheless, this is fostering regional fabrication growth and innovation in sustainable partition systems.

Scope:



Markets Covered: Product types such as Floor Mounted, Ceiling Hung, Overhead Braced; materials including Stainless Steel, Plastic Laminate; installation types like New and Retrofit; distribution channels such as Direct Sales and Online Retailers; end-users in Office Buildings and Healthcare Facilities.

Companies: Key market players like Bradley Corporation, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Hadrian Inc., among others. Geographies: Countries such as USA, Canada, China, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe.

Key Attributes