SEALSQ France Reinforces Its Presence With Up To 2O0 Staff Across Toulouse, Aix-En-Provence, And Grenoble Offices

France Consolidates Its Leading Role in Post-Quantum Semiconductors and European Quantum Sovereignty



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its French entities, SEALSQ France and IC'Alps (“SEALSQ France”), have significantly reinforced and expanded its footprint in France, now employing approximately 200 highly skilled professionals working across strategic hubs in Toulouse, Aix-en-Provence, and Grenoble. This expansion reflects SEALSQ's long-term commitment to France, which has become a key center of excellence for secure semiconductors and post-quantum technologies.

Over the past years, France has made major strategic investments in the semiconductor sector, resulting in the creation of a deep, highly qualified talent pool spanning chip design, microelectronics, cryptography, and advanced manufacturing. SEALSQ France is now leveraging this exceptional national expertise and combining it with leading quantum experts to develop the next generation of post-quantum semiconductors and quantum-ready technologies.

SEALSQ France has developed a new generation of post-quantum semiconductors, designed to protect critical digital infrastructures against the emerging threat posed by quantum computing. These solutions are already experiencing strong market demand, driven by the imminent arrival of quantum computers capable of breaking today's classical cryptographic systems.

By uniting semiconductor excellence with quantum know-how, SEALSQ is contributing to the emergence of a fully sovereign European quantum vertical platform - from Root of Trust to Qubit. This integrated approach positions France and Europe at the forefront of secure quantum and post-quantum computing, reducing dependence on non-European technologies and reinforcing strategic autonomy.

SEALSQ France continues to actively recruit across all its sites, with the objective of reaching approximately 250 employees by the end of 2026. This growth will be driven by both organic hiring and the integration of teams from recent acquisitions completed by the Group in France, further strengthening SEALSQ's capabilities in secure semiconductors, post-quantum cryptography, and quantum technologies.

To date, SEALSQ has invested over USD 50 million in France, supporting research and development, industrial capabilities, and high-value job creation. The Group is now in the process of investing an additional USD 200 million by the end of 2026, further accelerating innovation, industrial scale-up, and Europe's strategic autonomy in semiconductors and quantum technologies.

“With France's long-term investments in semiconductors, we now have an exceptional concentration of talent,” said Bernard.“By combining this expertise with cutting-edge quantum research, SEALSQ France is building the technological foundations required to secure systems in a post-quantum world - from secure silicon to quantum-ready architectures.”

“Quantum computing will redefine cybersecurity, sovereignty, and trust,” said Carlos Moreira CEO SEALSQ.“By anchoring post-quantum semiconductors and quantum technologies in France, we are enabling Europe to control the entire value chain - from Root of Trust to Qubit - and to build a fully sovereign, trusted quantum platform for the decades ahead.”

