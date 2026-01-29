Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Military Training Research Report 2026: $2.17 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Training Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in military training market is projected to expand significantly, with market size forecasted to grow from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This growth is largely driven by the adoption of simulation-based training programs, the integration of autonomous drones into exercises, and the implementation of cyber threat training. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach $2.17 billion by 2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3%. Key drivers of this growth include immersive AR/VR training solutions, predictive mission planning systems, and cloud-based collaborative training environments.

AI's role in military training emphasizes realistic and adaptive training solutions, closely replicating real-world scenarios and adjusting to individual progress. The rising demand for personalized, technology-driven learning experiences is enhancing the effectiveness and readiness of military personnel in swiftly changing environments. By simulating complex environments and providing dynamic simulations, AI enables personalized skill development and enhances tactical performance. For instance, the UK's Ministry of Defense reported a 13% increase in Regular Armed Forces personnel from July 2024 to June 2025, underscoring the growing reliance on adaptive training methodologies.

Leading companies in the AI-driven military training sector are spearheading AI-powered programs to better equip military personnel. In June 2025, the Nigerian Air Force launched an AI training initiative at the Air Force Research and Development Institute to enhance capabilities in areas like satellite systems and cyber defense. This program aims to improve decision-making and technological superiority by integrating AI into military operations.

In a strategic business move, Applied Intuition Inc., a US-based vehicle software firm, acquired EpiSys Science Inc. to bolster its defense product portfolio, focusing on AI-powered software for national security. This acquisition aims to enhance capabilities across land, air, sea, and space operations.

Top players in the AI military training market include BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, CAE Inc., and Raytheon Technologies, among others. The market's financial landscape is influenced by the geopolitical environment, where shifting trade relations and tariffs impact procurement costs of AI-enabled training systems. This scenario intensifies the focus on local manufacturing ecosystems, promoting domestic innovation.

North America held the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to grow most rapidly. As tariffs on simulation hardware and advanced processors affect technology-dependent regions, opportunities for cost-effective, locally developed AI solutions emerge.

The market analysis covers diverse applications such as combat training, cyber warfare, flight simulation, and tactical training, leveraging technologies like machine learning and simulation modeling. By addressing challenges and seizing opportunities through innovation and strategic alliances, the AI in military training market continues to evolve, ensuring continued growth and technological advancements.

Markets Covered: Components such as software, hardware, and services; technologies like machine learning and computer vision; deployment modes including on-premises and cloud; and applications ranging from combat training to electronic warfare training.

Companies Mentioned: Industry giants like BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, and Thales Group, among others. Geographical Focus: Regions covering Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North and South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Countries such as the USA, China, India, and Germany are meticulously analyzed.

