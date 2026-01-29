Alira Health Opens The Registration For The Third Edition Of The Global Payer Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Annual Global Event Examining the Key Trends Reshaping Access to Healthcare Innovation

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health today opens the registration for the third edition of its Global Payer Forum, an annual online event examining the key trends reshaping access to healthcare innovation across global health systems.

Following two successful editions, each with more than 2,000 registrations worldwide, the Global Payer Forum has become a platform for structured, evidence-based discussions on how healthcare systems assess, fund, and enable access to innovation in an increasingly complex environment.

By bringing together payers, policymakers, healthcare providers, and patient representatives, the Global Payer Forum provides a 360-degree view of how and when healthcare systems can incorporate patient insights in ways that contribute to sustainability and value across health systems.

Across health systems, decision-makers face growing pressure to manage budgets efficiently while improving patient outcomes. At the same time, they must balance patient needs with clinical and economic considerations, creating a need for more structured and reliable ways to generate, collect, and integrate patient insights into assessment, reimbursement, and care-delivery decisions.

The 2026 edition will explore these challenges under the theme“Where Patient Insights Meet Better Outcomes and Sustainable Value.” Discussions will focus on how patient insights can inform decision-making processes in ways that support sustainable value creation while improving access to healthcare innovation.

“The Global Payer Forum reflects Alira Health's belief that the best healthcare decisions are made when all stakeholders sit at the same table bringing payers, clinicians, and patient advocates together, through open, evidence-based dialogue, to shape sustainable access to healthcare innovation,” said Ahmad Bechara, EVP, Global Pharma at Alira Health.“As pressures on budgets and evidence continue to intensify, the need to meaningfully integrate patient insights into assessment and decision-making has never been greater. This third edition reflects our continued commitment to convening diverse perspectives to support better-informed, system-level decisions.”

This year's Global Payer Forum is organized in collaboration with leading academic partners, Center for Research in Health and Economics at Pompeu Fabra University (CRES-UPF) and the Global Business School for Health at University College London (UCL), strengthening the Forum's academic and policy-oriented foundation.

“An initiative that has established itself as a must-attend forum where payers, healthcare providers, patients, and health advocates engage in in-depth, collaborative exchanges on innovative healthcare solution,” said Natàlia Pascual Argenté, Center for Research in Health and Economics at Pompeu Fabra University.“We are proud to collaborate with fellow academic partners to identify new case studies and keynote perspectives from diverse contexts and geographies. Together, we aim to deliver relevant, evidence-based content that supports informed decision-making in health systems for a global audience.”

“The third edition of the Global Payer Forum represents a necessary response to the persistent challenges across health systems globally,” said Rodolfo Catena, Global Business School for Health, University College London. "As healthcare systems navigate long-standing financial and technological pressures, cross-border collaboration has never been more crucial. By elevating patient voice and responsibly harnessing artificial intelligence, this global forum offers a rare space where evidence, innovation, and lived experience converge to shape more sustainable and person-focused healthcare.”

This event is sponsored by Takeda.

