Actelis Networks Receives Significant Expansion Order From Major U.S. Carrier, Accelerating Legacy T1 Modernization Deployment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received approximately $200,000 in new orders from the major U.S. telecommunications carrier operating across more than 20 states with whom it announced its first meaningful deployment in December 2025. This follow-on order represents Actelis' third update in the first few weeks of 2026, following the completion of a strategic FAA deployment and a new order for infrastructure modernization with the City of Chino, California.

The rapid expansion demonstrates Actelis' technology alignment with the carrier's needs as well as the growing urgency for large-scale T1-to-fiber infrastructure modernization. The new orders expand the deployment scope and leverage enhanced capabilities of the MetaLIGHT 650SV platform, including its ability to deliver both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity architectures with superior performance to competitive alternatives. This flexibility allows the solution to address diverse network topologies and significantly enhances the economic value proposition for large-scale carrier deployments.

To date, Actelis has supplied several hundred MetaLIGHT 650SV units to the carrier as part of the initial deployment and expansion phase. However, the carrier's network infrastructure includes hundreds of thousands of additional points that are candidates for T1 convergence with a fiber network, representing a substantial multi-year deployment opportunity. The carrier has completed extensive lab evaluation of the Actelis solution and deployed multiple First Office Applications (FOAs) across its footprint, with additional deployments underway.

"The momentum we're seeing is exactly what we anticipated when we described this engagement as establishing 'a foundation for potential large-scale network modernization programs,'" said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis Networks. "These follow-on orders demonstrate the carrier's confidence in our solution. We've now deployed several hundred units but the addressable opportunity spans hundreds of thousands of additional connections, offering a promising growth trajectory we're building towards. This is an expansion we envisioned, and we believe it positions Actelis for continued momentum as carriers across North America address their T1 modernization requirements."

The continued momentum comes as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moves forward with proposals to accelerate copper-network retirements, creating additional urgency for carriers to implement cost-effective modernization solutions. Legacy TDM-based services remain widely deployed across the United States, and recent regulatory initiatives underscore the market imperative for efficient infrastructure transition solutions.

Barlev added, "In our shareholder letter issued earlier this month, I outlined our focus for 2026: execution and growth, converting initial wins into repeat business, and expanding deployments within approved customer footprints and I'm pleased to see the progress we are making so far."

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

