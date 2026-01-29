Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence: Best Of 2025 Press Release

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that our product AI Logic has won in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025 within the Higher Education category.

The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors, it's a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that“The awards bought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”

We're thrilled to have won this award, if you would like to see our winning product then please click here

You can read more about our success on the Tech & Learning website, in the regular newsletter and other promotional channels from the publication in the coming weeks.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Copyleaks helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and moderate harmful or fraudulent content with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of generative AI.

For additional information, visit our Website or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contact info: Sasha Dookhoo,...