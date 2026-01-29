International Drone Operations Scale To Meet Surging Global Demand Through 2026 And Beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing footprint expands across key regions as the global drone market is projected to exceed $53 billion in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - International drone manufacturing operations are entering a pivotal growth phase as demand across defense, logistics, infrastructure, and commercial sectors accelerates worldwide. The global drone market is projected to grow from approximately USD 53.45 billion in 2026, with some industry analyses indicating a rise from about USD 44.3 billion in 2025 to over USD 53 billion in 2026 and potentially exceed USD 111 billion by 2030, reflecting strong expansion driven by technological advances and broader adoption. Manufacturers with internationalized production and assembly capabilities are uniquely positioned to capture this value by serving diversified regional demand while mitigating geopolitical and supply-chain risks. Active Companies in the drone and UAV industries this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) and AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

Operational scalability and strategic partnerships are enabling drone OEMs to enhance cost efficiency and accelerate delivery timelines to government and commercial customers alike. With forecasts suggesting the broader unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector could expand toward as much as USD 209.9 billion by the mid-2030s under higher growth scenarios, sustained investment in manufacturing infrastructure, automation, and modular design is essential to capitalize on long-term market expansion. International manufacturing hubs also allow companies to tailor products for local use cases-whether for defense surveillance, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, or industrial inspections-enhancing competitive differentiation.

For investors, the internationalization of drone manufacturing represents a compelling opportunity characterized by recurring demand and extended procurement cycles. With the drone market forecast to more than double over the next decade, driven by broadening applications and supportive regulatory environments, companies with diversified global operations can support stronger revenue visibility and market share gains. This growth outlook underscores manufacturing scale as a key driver of operational efficiency and shareholder value as the unmanned systems ecosystem continues to evolve.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Provides an Update on its Taiwan-Based Spider Vision Sensors Manufacturing Facility Supporting Manufacturing of NDAA-Compliant Drone Components to Meet US Defense Regulations - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors (SVS) facility. The 16,000 square foot manufacturing facility is currently being configured to establish National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant production assembly lines as part of its strategic commitment to building a vertically integrated supply chain that meets regulations and addresses increasing market demand for domestically compliant and secure drone technologies. The facility is beginning production of printed circuit boards, and the company expects to be in full operational mode within the quarter.

“Configuring our Spider Vision Sensors facility is a critical milestone that enhances control over key component parts used in ZenaDrone's products,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech Chief Executive Officer.“With evolving regulatory demands and growing market needs for NDAA-compliant platforms, the SVS facility strengthens our supply chain resilience, enables greater customization, and positions us for disciplined, scalable growth aligned with our long-term vision and operational roadmap. This strategic investment also empowers us to rapidly respond to increasing demand from the US Department of War and NATO allies, while driving operational efficiency and solidifying our leadership in American made drone innovation.”

The SVS Taiwan facility has completed critical infrastructure and assembly line buildout and secured all necessary permits to ensure full regulatory compliance. Essential manufacturing equipment, including Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly machines, have been procured and are now being installed, configured, and calibrated, with initial production capacity being dedicated to PCBs. ZenaTech has expanded its engineering and technical teams, and operational workflows and quality control procedures are being finalized.

The SVS facility is undergoing pilot production to validate processes and ensure NDAA compliance, which requires sourcing drone parts free from restricted Chinese-made components in alignment with US government mandates. After initial production runs, the facility is expected to support the scaled production of drone components for ZenaDrone platforms-including the ZenaDrone 1000 and its IQ Series-with components manufactured in Taiwan. Final assembly of ZenaDrone solutions designated for the US Department of War will be completed at ZenaTech's Mesa, Arizona facility, maintaining stringent quality standards and end-to-end operational oversight. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

Global footprint positions military technology, drones and UAV manufacturers for 2026 market upside for Companies that may include:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently provided an update on sales activity for its MicaSense RedEdge-PTM Green multispectral sensor (the“RedEdge-P Green sensor”) since its commercial launch in August 2025.

“Following the launch of the RedEdge-P Green sensor in August, we've seen steady sales activity that demonstrates growing interest from both research and commercial customers,” stated EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby.“Early demand reflects a clear need for more targeted spectral data to support improved crop monitoring and analytics. We view this as an important step in scaling our sensor business, broadening use cases, and building a foundation for sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, this week announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-enabled defense and security solutions. The agreements establish a scalable framework for the joint development, integration and commercialization of new embeddable chipsets that strengthen the emerging ecosystem of Qualcomm®-based drone and autonomous vehicle platforms.

“Lantronix is at the center of an expanding ecosystem in which payload, compute and connectivity come together to power the next generation of unmanned and autonomous systems,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix.“Our partnership with Safe Pro Group furthers this vision, bringing AI-enabled threat detection directly to the edge. Together, we are shaping the future of real-time intelligence where our technology becomes the trusted foundation for defense and autonomous platforms worldwide.”

Under the agreements, Lantronix will integrate the Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI algorithms and models with its Qualcomm-based Open-QTM System-on-Module (SOM) solutions. This integration will deliver real-time, on-device detection of landmines and small threats without requiring reliance on cloud connectivity. This architecture improves latency and resilience and enhances mission-critical security, advancing the performance of next-generation unmanned systems.

The United States Air Force has awarded UES, a division of advanced research and development leader AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a $75 million task order to modernize defense systems through the development of next-generation biotechnology and materials science under the Functional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and Humans (FRESH) program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Under Task Order 0003 (TO-03), titled "Biotechnology and Biomaterials and Polymers and Responsive Materials, Research, Development, and Exploration," AV will develop and evaluate new materials, processing methods, and modeling techniques to create advanced polymers and responsive materials that enhance the performance and resilience of Air Force assets across air, space, and weapons systems, expanding the company's ongoing work with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

