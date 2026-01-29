Mike Meehan Joins Corcentric As VP Capital Equipment Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a global leader in fleet, procurement, and finance solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mike Meehan to its Capital Equipment Solutions sales team. A recognized name in the transportation industry, Meehan brings over 25 years of expertise to Corcentric's Fleet Solutions division, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven solutions for its clients.

Throughout his career, Meehan has built high-performing teams, spearheaded strategic business development initiatives, and cultivated lasting customer relationships that have driven multi-million-dollar growth in the financial sector. His proven ability to craft and execute targeted sales strategies has consistently opened new markets and expanded territory sales for Fortune 500 clients. Meehan's leadership and vision will play a pivotal role in advancing Corcentric's mission to empower businesses with smarter, more efficient fleet solutions.

“Corcentric Capital Equipment Solutions welcomes Mike Meehan to the Corcentric team. Mike is a valuable addition to our team and brings many years of experience and success to CES,” says Pat Gaskins, Senior Vice President of Fleet Solutions.“Mike has a wealth of knowledge and experience and can tailor solutions that drive efficiency and reduce costs for our fleet clients.”

Prior to joining Corcentric, Meehan held senior management positions with transportation and fleet organizations, including Fleet Advantage, Ryder, and Element. Meehan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Maryland. Mike lives and is based in Dallas, Texas giving him ideal access to all areas of the U.S.

“I'm excited to join the team at Corcentric. Throughout my career I've been a strong supporter of data-driven solutions for better fleet management,” says Mike Meehan, Vice President of Capital Equipment Solutions.“Corcentric has the most advanced tools I've seen to help companies manage the entire life cycle of their transportation assets and I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and applying these best-in-class analytics to serve America's top fleets.”

Corcentric has more than 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, resulting in strong, long-standing relationships with fleets, OEMs, and top industry suppliers. With a deep understanding of the intricate demands in the transportation and logistics sector, Corcentric provides a range of innovative fleet management solutions that streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive cost savings. By facilitating real-time collaboration, data-driven decision-making, and seamless financial processes, we empower you to optimize your fleet and navigate the complexities of your industry with confidence, ensuring you remain competitive and agile in an ever-evolving market.

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit .

