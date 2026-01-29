403
Sense4fit Summit Returns For 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The SENSE4FIT SUMMIT is returning to Bucharest, Romania on August 29–30, 2026, and this year marks and a powerful evolution of the event that has become one of the World's most anticipated fitness, health, and longevity experiences.
Set to take place at the Romexpo in Bucharest, this two-day event (Saturday & Sunday) will once again bring together athletes, coaches, trainers, wellness professionals, industry leaders, and fitness enthusiasts from around the world. Attendees can expect immersive training sessions, expert-led education, live competitions, and a high-energy expo showcasing the latest innovations in fitness, health, wellness and longevity. Bring the whole family for a lifetime of fitness and kids zone along with dedicated yoga, mindfulness and meditation areas.
“At the SENSE4FIT SUMMIT, we are curating the most amazing fitness experience accessible to all skill levels to foster health and well-being.” said Antonio Enache, CEO & Founder of Sense4FIT.
Event Details
Event: SENSE4FIT SUMMIT 2026
When: August 29–30, 2026
Where: Romexpo, Bucharest, Romania
Focus: Fitness, Health, Longevity, Performance & Well-Being
Building on the success of previous experience, SENSE4FIT SUMMIT has established itself as a landmark event in the worldwide fitness industry. This year's summit will feature:
.12 high-impact stages
.Official Mr. Olympia Amateur competitions
.Personal Trainers Academy
.120+ speakers, presenters, and industry experts
.130+ expo booths showcasing cutting-edge brands and innovations
.20,000+ square meters of event space
.Fitness Industry breakout sessions and connections
Over the past 5 years the SENSE4FIT SUMMIT has grown to welcome more than 20,000 attendees and 2026 will reach new highs for excitement & fitness for everyone! Full details on obtaining tickets and attending can be found here .
About Sense4FIT
Sense4FIT is a global fitness and wellness platform dedicated to empowering individuals through movement, education, and community. Through both large-scale and smaller industry events, the Sense4FIT personal fitness app, Sense4FIT Gyms, Arikana Studios, Calmora meditation app, and professional education academies; Sense4FIT connects people with the tools, inspiration, and energy needed to live longer, stronger, healthier lives. Learn more at
About Bucharest, Romania
Bucharest is the capital and largest city of Romania, a major political, economic, and cultural center in southeastern Europe. Bucharest is a safe, affordable (very affordable for British, French, German, Canadian and American travelers), walkable and fascinating city destination with a mix of tree-lined boulevards, magnificent churches, glorious Belle Époque buildings (giving the city its nickname of "Little Paris"), wonderful parks, communist-era architecture, and a compact historic center that is easy to explore in 2–3 days. The city has a metro system, buses, and ride hailing; many central sights are within walking distance if you stay near Old Town or Calea Victoriei. It works well both as a standalone city trip and as a base for day tours to castles (Peleș Castle in Sinaia, Bran Castle) and medieval towns (Brasov and Sibiu) in the nearby Carpathian region.
