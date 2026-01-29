Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort: A Masterpiece On The Aegean Shores

Set in the heart of Göltrkbk, Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort offers a new standard of luxury on the Aegean. With signature service, refined design, and breathtaking coastal views, the resort turns every stay into an exceptional, unforgettable experience.

Set on a pristine peninsula in Göltrkbk, Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort introduces a new expression of luxury living, seamlessly blending refined design, nature and world-class experiences. Framed by the mesmerising blues of the Aegean, the resort offers an elevated holiday concept shaped by exceptional service, contemporary elegance and the signature Maxx Inclusive approach.

Developed with deep respect for its natural surroundings, the resort's landscape was meticulously curated using select flora from Trkiye, Italy and Spain, enhancing Bodrum's native character. Sustainability lies at the heart of the project, earning LEED Platinum Certification through significant energy and water savings. Art further enriches the experience, with striking installations by Refik Anadol and a landmark sculpture by Bernar Venet welcoming guests into a world where culture and design converge.

A Global Culinary Destination

Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort stands as one of the Mediterranean's most exciting culinary destinations, bringing together globally celebrated restaurants in one extraordinary setting. Parisian icon Caviar Kaspia, Michelin-starred Spago by Wolfgang Puck, and Spanish steakhouse phenomenon Leña by Dani García headline an impressive dining collection that transforms every meal into a journey across continents.

Leña by Dani García makes its highly anticipated debut in Bodrum, bringing with it a bold and contemporary vision of the modern steakhouse. Conceived by acclaimed chef Dani García, Leña redefines the traditional grill through a gastronomic concept where fire and live embers take centre stage, transforming primal cooking techniques into a refined, cosmopolitan dining experience.

Seven la carte restaurants complete the experience, from refined Turkish flavours at Safraan and vibrant Latin cuisine at Casa Sol, to premium seafood at Seavor and round-the-clock dining at Twenty4. Sweet indulgences await at Le Mlange by Maxx Royal, Chocolatier by Maxx Royal, and the Ice Cream Parlour, while a diverse collection of bars sets the rhythm from sunlit afternoons to late-night celebrations.

Elegant Living by the Sea

At Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort, a selection of suites and Royal Suites await, offering the comfort of home enhanced by refined luxury. Each accommodation is a thoughtful composition of spatial harmony and tailored detail, designed to elevate the art of relaxation. At the pinnacle sits the Royal Suite, an embodiment of elevated living, where refined interiors spill into open-plan Swim-Up Lagoon suites.

Here, seawater pools and natural surroundings create a seamless dialogue between indoor luxury and the beauty beyond. Panoramic bay views reach into the verandas of the Lagoon suites, where living greenery complements modern design with soft, organic warmth.

Wellbeing, Reimagined

At Maxx Wellbeing Spa, wellness is approached as a long-term lifestyle philosophy. Guided by the Joyful Longevity concept, guests embark on personalised journeys combining ancient rituals with advanced technologies. Thermal experiences, signature massages and longevity programmes focus on balance, vitality and renewal of mind, body and spirit.

Family Joy & Timeless Play

Young guests are welcomed into the imaginative world of Maxxi Land, where age-specific clubs, adventure areas and creative activities ensure endless enjoyment. A dedicated children's restaurant serves nutritious, thoughtfully prepared meals, while families with babies benefit from comprehensive amenities and attentive care.

Maxxi Land ensures that families with babies enjoy a comfortable and carefree holiday. A dedicated service for children aged 1 to 3 provides a wide range of amenities designed with their wellbeing in mind. Essentials such as baby cots, bath sets, monitors and sterilizers are available upon request to support parents throughout their stay.

Where Music, Art and Energy Meet

A defining highlight of the destination is Scorpios Bodrum, the first Scorpios venue outside Mykonos. Located on the neighbouring peninsula, it brings together music, art, holistic wellness and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine in a soulful setting, hosting internationally renowned DJs, performers and creative minds.

From sunrise rituals to starlit celebrations, Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort offers an immersive escape where gastronomy, design, wellbeing and entertainment unite, creating one of the Aegean's most distinctive luxury destinations.

