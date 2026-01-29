EU Mobilizes Additional €50M For Ukraine's Winter Energy Aid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the European Commission's press service, according to Ukrinform.

The funds will be used to support the country's energy system during the harshest winter since the start of the war, the European Commission said.

“In the face of ongoing Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and sharply dropping temperatures, this funding will help ensure heating and energy supply for households, critical services and businesses across the country,” the statement reads.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that the news coming from Ukraine every morning is horrific.“What Russia is doing is state terror. This is beyond war. People are freezing to death. Many are fleeing Kyiv and other cities. The EU has worked closely with Ukraine to stabilize the energy system, but the scale of Russian attacks is such that Ukraine urgently needs more. This €50 million emergency loans is one of many additional measures. We are looking into all possible options to help Ukrainians,” she said.

Together with the assistance package provided through the Ukraine Facility, the total amount of EU support for emergency gas purchases for this winter amounts to €977 million.

At the same time, Naftogaz has pledged to reinvest an amount equivalent to this financing into renewable energy and decarbonization projects, ensuring that immediate energy security goes hand in hand with shared long-term green transition objectives, the European Commission reported.

Italy sends first batch of aid to Ukraine to supportsector

As Ukrinform previously reported, 1,344“points of resilience” are operating in Kyiv. In addition, rescue workers from other regions of Ukraine are being deployed to help overcome the energy emergency.

Photo: Unsplash