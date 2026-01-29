Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India-Arab Fms' Meeting To Deepen Ties - Ministry


2026-01-29 09:06:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- India is set to host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting on January 31 in New Delhi to deepen bilateral cooperation.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that in the Meeting, co-chaired by the UAE, foreign ministers of Arab League member states and Arab League Secretary General will participate.
The India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is happening after a gap of 10 years. In the first meeting held in 2016 in Bahrain, the ministers had identified five priorities; economy, energy, education, media and culture.
The Meeting is expected to build on the existing cooperation, expanding and deepening this partnership.
Formalised in March 2002, the Meeting is a result of India and the League of Arab States signing an MoU institutionalizing the process of dialogue.
The meeting being hosted by India for the first time will see participation by all 22 Arab countries.
India is an observer state at the pan-Arab 22-member League.
Tomorrow, the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting will also be held in New Delhi. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

