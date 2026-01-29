403
Kuwait PM Chairs Ministerial Cmte. Meeting On Major Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday the 45th ministerial committee meeting at Bayan Palace to follow up on the implementation of major development projects.
The meeting reviewed the latest reports from relevant government bodies on procedures related to key development projects, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the electricity sector, renewable energy development, low-carbon green waste recycling systems, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, free zones, economic zones and efforts to combat desertification.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah reaffirmed the keenness of Kuwait's leadership on providing continuous guidance toward achieving comprehensive and sustainable development vision, and speeding up all active projects.
His Highness also underlined that such cooperation amongest state bodies reflrcts Kuwait's vigorous and serious commitment towards butressing its strategic relations within the country, and subsequently economic ties with other counteries.
Attending the meeting were Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Acting Minister of Finance, Minister of Electricity, water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Subeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Acting Director of Premier's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, Head of Central Agency for Public Tenders Issam Al-Marzouq, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and committee rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Hayat. (end)
