Jammu: Four Long-Distance Trains To Resume From April
According to an official statement from the Jammu division of the Northern Railway, the cancellation of 20 trains has been extended for another two to three months. Besides, 14 trains in the Jammu division will continue to operate with short termination or short origination due to operational reasons.
The trains scheduled for restoration from April 2 include the Vande Bharat Express services running between New Delhi and SMVD Katra in both directions, the statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Similarly, the service between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Rajasthan and Jammu Tawi railway station will resume on April 1, with the return service beginning the following day.
The extended cancellations include long-distance services such as Garib Rath, Duronto, Humsafar, Janmabhoomi Express and select Vande Bharat, mail and superfast trains. The revised dates these services range between late May and early June, the statement said.
Railway authorities have also extended the period of short termination and short origination for multiple trains, including Jammu Mail, Durg-MCTM Express, Kota-MCTM Weekly Express and Ahmedabad-SMVD Katra services.
Passengers have been advised to check the latest status of their trains through the official Indian Railways website or helpline numbers before travelling, the statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment