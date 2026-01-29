Minister Pratap Sarnaik Pens Emotional Tribute To Ajit Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has penned an emotional open letter paying tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, reflecting on a bond that has endured for over three decades and transcended the boundaries of politics.

Describing the relationship as deeply personal, Sarnaik wrote that Pawar had been more than just a towering political figure in his life -- he had been a mentor, guide, and a constant source of strength.

In his letter, Sarnaik recalled his early days as a young worker of the student wing and later as a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation. "Dada, your passing is not just the loss of a great leader, but the departure of a mentor and a person of deep affection from my life. My mind is still not ready to accept that you are no longer among us," he wrote.

Sarnaik highlighted that his visits to Baramati were never strictly about political business. He credited Ajit Pawar for teaching him the nuances of public service, maintaining discipline, and, most importantly, how to nurture human relationships.

"You didn't just tell us how to maintain relationships; you lived it. Your love was genuine. You would laughingly say, 'We must help Pratap,' and whenever I looked back, your firm support was always there standing behind me," the letter read.

The Minister also touched upon a famous incident from July 2008 involving a diamond-studded mobile phone at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Sarnaik clarified that the gesture was never about the object itself, but a symbol of his deep-seated respect and love for Pawar.

"Even today, people recognise me because of that incident, and your name is forever attached to it," he noted.

The most poignant part of the letter referred to their very last interaction. Sarnaik revealed that they had met just a day prior, following a Cabinet meeting.“After the Cabinet meeting ended on Tuesday, I gave you an invitation for February 9, and now you are gone. It still doesn't feel real," Sarnaik shared, expressing the shock felt by the entire political fraternity.

Closing the tribute, Sarnaik vowed to cherish the trust and love Pawar had bestowed upon him. "Your memories, teachings, and the confidence you gave me will remain with me at every step. Your absence cannot be put into words. A heartfelt tribute, Dada."