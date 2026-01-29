Falco Horne 5: Marked By Strengthened Collaboration With The Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“” or the“”) is pleased to report on the positive outcomes achieved in 2025 by the Advisory Committee (the“”) for Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the“” or“”). The past year was marked by strengthened collaboration with the community to ensure harmonious coexistence.

Established in 2019 and renewed in January 2025 to include citizens representatives from the neighborhoods bordering the Project, the Advisory Committee plays a central role in supporting the Horne 5 Project. It serves as a key forum for dialogue, enabling stakeholders to contribute to the Project's continuous improvement while integrating the socio-economic and environmental realities specific to the Rouyn-Noranda context.

Throughout 2025, the Committee-composed of 26 representatives and 7 observers from 8 different sectors, including civil society and the socio-economic, environmental, institutional, and scientific spheres-convened multiple times to address priority issues. These included seismicity and vibrations, air quality, water protection, social and economic benefits, as well as communication and community engagement frameworks.

This work led to the establishment of a subcommittee tasked with developing the Integrity Program – Residences and Infrastructure (“IPRI”). Built through a collaborative approach, this program aims to ensure the protection of residences and infrastructure, while providing a framework for the management of complaints and claims. A preliminary version of the program, endorsed by Committee members, will be submitted to Québec's Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

The Committee established a Reference Framework for the Management of Community Interactions and laid the groundwork for a future Good Neighbour Guide. These tools are intended to structure community engagement and support long-term harmonious coexistence.

“The year 2025 was marked by sustained collaboration with the Advisory Committee, whose work underscored the importance of structured and ongoing dialogue with the community. Falco sincerely thanks committee members for their active participation in meetings, the quality of their input, and their willingness to collaborate. Their commitment is key to strengthening dialogue and advancing the Project,” said Hélène Cartier, Vice President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations at Falco.

Outlook for 2026

In 2026, Falco remains committed to working alongside the Committee to maintain and deepen dialogue with the community. Training, employment, and housing will remain at the forefront of upcoming discussions.

Committee members will further refine the participatory process, with a focus on improving communication practices and public consultation. This contribution will bolster the transparency of Falco's approach and further foster trust in the project.

Moreover, the joint City of Rouyn-Noranda and Falco working group will continue its efforts to ensure the Project's harmonious integration and deliver tangible, lasting social benefits for the community.

Falco will also support the technical committee of experts in developing an action plan aimed at ensuring the long-term safety and sustainability of the activities of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Integrated Health and Social Services Centre ( CISSSAT )-a plan Falco is fully committed to implementing.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining company advancing the Horne 5 Project in Québec's historic Noranda mining camp. This project is one of the most advanced undeveloped polymetallic assets in Canada, supported by established infrastructure, robust economics, and a proven technical and executive team.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together,“ forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, and including statements relating to the Horne 5 project's anticipated benefits and the development and implementation of an action plan for the long-term safety and sustainability of the activities of the CISSSAT, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as“plans”,“expects”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the required permits and authorizations required from governmental authorities to develop and operate the Horne 5 Project may not be obtained on the terms contemplated or at all, and the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.