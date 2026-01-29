Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye to Boost Oman’s Economic Transformation

(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to play a key role in supporting Oman’s economic transformation, as both countries prepare to deepen trade and investment ties at the upcoming OMNEX 2026 Oman–Türkiye Business Forum and International Trade Fair.

Yunus Ete, chair of the Türkiye–Oman Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), told Anadolu that Türkiye’s industrial capabilities and engineering know-how will provide “concrete contributions” to Oman’s efforts to diversify its economy.

The OMNEX 2026 conference is scheduled to take place in Muscat from February 2–4. Ete described the forum as an inclusive platform for future-focused investment and production models, emphasizing that Türkiye being chosen as this year’s guest of honor carries “much deeper meaning than a symbolic gesture.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership, Ete said, “We aim to take the relations between the two countries to a higher level at this event.” He also noted that bilateral ties are supported by the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) framework, providing a sustainable foundation for cooperation.

