403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Remains Vital Trading Partner for Libya
(MENAFN) Türkiye continues to hold a central role as a “strategic trading partner” and one of Libya’s top exporters, according to Mustafa Al-Manea, chair of the Libyan Prime Minister’s Initiatives and Strategic Projects committee.
Speaking at the Libya Energy and Economic Summit, Al-Manea highlighted that the Libyan government is actively working to expand trade with Türkiye through multiple partnerships. “The impact of Türkiye on the Libyan market is of great importance, and we have partnerships in development and infrastructure projects,” he said.
Turkish companies have renewed existing contracts and signed new agreements in sectors including infrastructure, airports, and roads. “Türkiye has been and will continue to be a strategic, economic, and commercial partner for Libya,” Al-Manea added.
The two nations also discussed strengthening economic cooperation and resolving longstanding issues during the 22nd Türkiye–Libya Joint Economic Committee (JEC) meeting on January 24, co-chaired by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Libyan Transport Minister Mohamed Al-Shahoubi.
Al-Manea noted that Libya launched a tender for oil and natural gas exploration in November 2025 after a 17-year pause, with Turkish firms submitting the highest number of applications so far. “We are waiting on the results of the public tender, which will come out within four weeks,” he said.
He emphasized that Libya is no longer considered a high-risk market, but one offering real opportunities for investment and partnerships across various sectors. Al-Manea also pointed out that Libya has historically welcomed international companies, with Türkiye previously signing oil and gas agreements in the country.
Speaking at the Libya Energy and Economic Summit, Al-Manea highlighted that the Libyan government is actively working to expand trade with Türkiye through multiple partnerships. “The impact of Türkiye on the Libyan market is of great importance, and we have partnerships in development and infrastructure projects,” he said.
Turkish companies have renewed existing contracts and signed new agreements in sectors including infrastructure, airports, and roads. “Türkiye has been and will continue to be a strategic, economic, and commercial partner for Libya,” Al-Manea added.
The two nations also discussed strengthening economic cooperation and resolving longstanding issues during the 22nd Türkiye–Libya Joint Economic Committee (JEC) meeting on January 24, co-chaired by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Libyan Transport Minister Mohamed Al-Shahoubi.
Al-Manea noted that Libya launched a tender for oil and natural gas exploration in November 2025 after a 17-year pause, with Turkish firms submitting the highest number of applications so far. “We are waiting on the results of the public tender, which will come out within four weeks,” he said.
He emphasized that Libya is no longer considered a high-risk market, but one offering real opportunities for investment and partnerships across various sectors. Al-Manea also pointed out that Libya has historically welcomed international companies, with Türkiye previously signing oil and gas agreements in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment