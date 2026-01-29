$818+ Mn Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, 2032 Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand is propelled by the expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, increased biomedical research activities, and surging R&D expenditure. ULT freezers provide a stable, ultra-low temperature environment essential for the long-term preservation of biological samples, vaccines, drugs, and chemical reagents, ensuring quality and potency over extended periods.

Chicago, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultra-low temperature freezers market was valued at 590.29 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 818.60 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% from 2024 to 2032.

Ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers have become essential in different industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, academic and research institutions, hospitals, and blood banks, among others, over the past few years. These freezers play a crucial role in the preservation of biological samples, drugs, vaccines, and chemical reactions. The demand for ULT freezers has risen because of the need for proper COVID-19 vaccine storage.

This accounted for 11 billion doses administered worldwide in 2021, thus underlining the significance of maintaining the cold chain. Furthermore, with more than 139,000 organ transplant procedures conducted globally in 2022 alone, there is an augmented demand for ULT freezers within healthcare settings, giving a boost to the ultra-low temperature freezers market. They ensure that organs remain viable for transplantation.

Rising Demand for Reliable ULT Freezers Fuels Growth Amid Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Advancements

As biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries expand alongside biomedical research advancements, plus growing R&D expenditure, the requirement for dependable Ultra Low Temperature storage solutions continues to grow. This stimulates vibrant market growth. The development of Biomedical Research also contributes to this demand growth within the Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market.

It delivers a reliable environment that allows long-term preservation without compromising quality at ultralow temperatures needed by different valuable biological samples like DNA, RNA, proteins, cell cultures, etc. The stability offered by ULT freezers ensures that such samples are stored under appropriate conditions until needed. This enables researchers to work on them even after several years from the initial collection point without fear of their deterioration due to adverse atmospheric changes or any other external factors likely to affect the stability maintained during the freezing process.

Advanced Therapies and Biologics Pipeline Accelerate Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

The ultra-low temperature freezers market is growing rapidly thanks to the rapid growth of the global biopharmaceutical industry. The expansion of the biopharmaceuticals sector is being propelled by an increased requirement for more advanced therapies such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and cell & gene therapy products, among others. These biological based drugs demand very strict storage conditions in order to retain their potency and efficacy, which has led to an upsurge in ultra-low temperature freezers.

This will be fueled by new kinds of products coming onto the market; according to some estimates, personalized medicines alone could account for half that figure within five years from now. Another driver behind demand for ULT Freezers is said to lie with recent approvals made by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In just one year alone, they approved 53 biologics, which would seem like nothing compared to all those awaiting approval, but still represents a significant increase over previous years.

Ultra-low temperature freezers market growth statistics include expectations such as: The global biopharmaceutical market will grow from US$ 430 bn in 2023 reaching around US$ 500bn by 2024; Over the past five years, there has been an annual average growth of 15% in the number filed Biopharma Patents Per Annum. In 2023 alone, more than US$ 200 billion was invested in R&D worldwide for Biotech Drugs Development & Production.

Rising Demand for Upright ULT Freezers Boosted by Energy Efficiency and Customization Options

The global ultra-low temperature freezers market is prominently led by upright ULT freezers, projected to expand at a growth rate of 3.9% via 2024. In 2023, this segment generated more than US$ 367.72 million in revenue, reflecting strong demand boosted by their space efficiency and practicality in confined settings, such as medical and research labs. Vertical design of upright ULT freezers delivers massive storage capacity without occupying much floor space. Hence, they are best suited for space-limited areas.

In addition, these shelving systems allow proper arrangement and easy access to the samples stored within the freezers. Another area where improvements have been realized in the efficiency of upright ULT freezers is through technology. The present-day units can achieve ultra-low temperatures while consuming lower amounts of energy, which takes care of one major concern about running costs. Also, they can be customized. Different sizes and designs exist for different industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, or medical research, among others, that require diverse storage facilities.

According to some notable discoveries about vertical ULT freezer prominence in the global ultra-low temperature freezers market, in 2023, 60% of all new installations were done utilizing only this type alone. The average power usage by a modern unit has dropped by 20% within five years. Customizable models make up 35% of total sales recorded so far. About 10% more market share is anticipated from developing countries before 2024.

They now last for twelve years, unlike ten back in 2018. All biotech companies worldwide utilize them as their preferred alternative for storing sensitive materials like vaccines, etc. Thus, demand globally will keep rising by at least 5% every year. Thirty more than flat ones get certified annually, while 25% are sold to academic institutions. Augmented sales so far have seen prices fall by seven percentage points due to better manufacturing processes, besides technological advances.

Government Programs and Research Breakthroughs Boost North America's ULT Freezer Market

North America is the largest producer and consumer of the ultra-low temperature freezers market. This position is based on a strong healthcare system, vibrant research activities, as well as biotechnology advancement, among others. Its revenue was US$ 213.11 million in 2023, which is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 2.6% during the forecast period. The medical and pharmaceutical industries in this region rely heavily on these appliances for storing vaccines, biological samples, and other critical materials. In 2023 alone, the US contributed 45% to the global demand of such units, thus becoming one highest single country purchaser worldwide. The need has been further catalyzed by recent breakthroughs in biomedical studies; over 25% of laboratories increased their storage capacity within the last two years alone.

Another growth driver includes government programs like Cancer Moonshot and Operation Warp Speed, which saw federal investment towards freezer acquisition rise by 12% in 2022. Additionally, key presence manufacturers like Thermo Fisher Scientific or Eppendorf have also played a part towards North American dominance, with about 40 % control from these firms alone over total market share worldwide. Furthermore, there has been adoption of energy-saving models at an annual rate exceeding fifteen percent since strict environmental regulations were put place, coupled incentives given by local authorities.

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Major Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Helmer Scientific

Haier Biomedical

Panasonic Healthcare Corporation

Arctiko A/S

Binder GmbH

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Stirling Ultracold

So-Low Environmental Equipment Co.

Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.

Labcold

CoolSafe Superior

Evermed S.R.L.

Porkka Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type



Upright Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Chest Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

By Technology



Semi-Automated Freezers Automated Freezers

By Application



Blood & Blood Products

Pharmaceuticals

Forensic & Genomic Research Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

