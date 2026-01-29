When Gulmandi's Imartis And Pakodas Marked A Quiet Moment In Ajit Pawar's Public Life

In the tight, bustling lanes of Gulmandi market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where sweet syrup clings to the air and oil crackles in iron woks, few shoppers expected to see a familiar political face one October morning in 2018. Ajit Pawar, then the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, arrived without fanfare. Accompanied by his cousin, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, he walked into a modest shop known for its imarti and moong pakodas.

There was hesitation at first. Locals watched closely, unsure if the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader would merely pose for a photograph and leave.

"We went to a shop where Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule sat on a small table and enjoyed imarti and pakodas," local NCP (SP) functionary Nilesh Raut was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Pawar also asked about the ingredients and also interacted with shopkeepers.

Beyond the Plate, Into the Lanes

Gulmandi is no ordinary market. It is an old quarter where freedom fighters once lived, and where traditions - culinary and cultural - have endured decades of change. Pawar spent time walking through the area, visiting spaces where sweets are prepared, speaking to shopkeepers and workers, and asking about ingredients and techniques.

The visit was part of a larger programme on October 9, 2018. Pawar and Sule later visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum and paid tribute at the statue of Maratha warrior Jivaji Mahale. Pawar also offered prayers at the Supari Hanuman temple, a site deeply revered by locals.

For those present, it was not a political gesture but a fleeting, human moment - one that would resurface in memory years later, under far heavier circumstances.

Baramati Falls Silent

On Thursday, Maharashtra witnessed the final journey of Ajit Pawar.

Grief engulfed Baramati in Pune district as the Deputy Chief Minister, who died in a tragic plane crash, was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground. Thousands gathered as his mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were brought from his native village Katewadi.

The chants of“Ajit Dada amar rahe” filled the air.

Pawar's sons, Parth and Jay, lit the funeral pyre. His wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, stood overwhelmed by emotion, while Supriya Sule remained by her side, quietly offering support.

Announcements over loudspeakers urged the crowd to maintain silence and discipline, describing it as the highest form of respect for a leader known for his uncompromising administrative style.

Leaders Line Up, Across Party Lines

The farewell saw a rare coming together of political rivals.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Murlidhar Mohol were present, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar's uncle, sat quietly through the rites. NCP working president Praful Patel, former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, and party leader Manikrao Thakare were among those who paid homage.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was also seen at the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray visited Pawar's residence in Katewadi to offer floral tributes.

Family members, including Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shriniwas Pawar, his sisters, cousin Abhijit Pawar and other relatives, stood together as the state bid goodbye.

What Went Wrong in the Final Minutes

Ajit Pawar was among five people killed when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop airstrip.

The others who lost their lives were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had logged over 15,000 hours of flying experience; co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of experience; Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav; and flight attendant Pinky Mali.

Their bodies have since been handed over to their families.

Police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the crash.

According to a statement released by the Maharashtra government, the aircraft had been cleared for landing after a go-around due to poor visibility. However, after receiving clearance, it did not give any read-back to Air Traffic Control. Moments later, the plane burst into flames near the edge of the runway.

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed that the aircraft's black box - containing the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder - has been recovered.

Remembering the Man Behind the Office

Ajit Pawar's political legacy will be debated for years - his authority, discipline and influence on Maharashtra's governance firmly etched in public memory.

But for many, remembrance will also return to quieter images: a senior leader sitting at a cramped table in Gulmandi, eating imarti with his hands, listening more than he spoke.

In those moments, power receded - and the person remained.

From the narrowest of market lanes to the widest gathering of mourners in Baramati, Ajit Pawar's life traced a path that was, until the very end, deeply connected to the people around him.