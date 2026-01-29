Kerala Budget Focuses On Development, Older Adults: FM KN Balagopal

Budget Focuses on Development and Welfare

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Thursday said the state budget presented earlier in the day focuses on the development, including new technologies, advances in the industrial sector, and agriculture. He said there is a special focus on older adults, followed by workers in the unorganised sector.

"The budget focuses on developing Kerala, including the traditional sector, new technologies, advanced industrial sectors, and agriculture. There is then a special emphasis on older adults. Then, common workers in the unorganised sector have their interests protected. This way, it covers all areas and the government employees eligible for service benefits, which are also available through other trusts," he said.

Special Schemes for Workers and Accident Victims

He further stated that there is a detailed layout for the scheme workers, including the ASHA and Anganwadi workers. He noted that there is a plan to care for accident victims who are overlooked in the initial phase of treatment.

"Then the scheme for workers such as ASHA, Anganwadi, and other areas, for which we also had a very detailed plan. We will take care of the victims of hit-and-run cases and anonymous people who meet with accidents for the first five days, who are usually overlooked," he said.

CM Calls Budget 'People-Centric'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state budget presented by his government in the Legislative Assembly is people-centric and aimed at ensuring comprehensive development while strengthening welfare measures across all sections of society.

In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Vijayan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has, over the past decade, consistently worked to transform Kerala into a modern, developed middle-income society, a goal articulated in the 14th Five-Year Plan of 2022. (ANI)

