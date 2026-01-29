Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Officials Analyze Current State Of Int'l Road Freight Transport

2026-01-29 08:07:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The current situation in the field of international freight transportation by road in Azerbaijan has been discussed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting with representatives of carrier companies engaged in international road freight transportation.

During the meeting, we exchanged views on the current situation in the field of international transport and on measures being taken to increase the participation of carriers in international markets. At the same time, we listened to the proposals of carriers and discussed steps to be taken to organize activities more efficiently,” the post said.

Trend News Agency

