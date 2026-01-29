Azerbaijani Officials Analyze Current State Of Int'l Road Freight Transport
“We held a meeting with representatives of carrier companies engaged in international road freight transportation.
During the meeting, we exchanged views on the current situation in the field of international transport and on measures being taken to increase the participation of carriers in international markets. At the same time, we listened to the proposals of carriers and discussed steps to be taken to organize activities more efficiently,” the post said.
