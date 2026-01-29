Azerbaijan, EU Discuss Inclusion Of Zangezur Corridor In TEN-T Network

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have exchanged views on cooperation opportunities for adding the Zangezur corridor to the EU's Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T), Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We had a meeting with the European Commission's Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman.

During the meeting, we discussed issues related to the development of Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure and the start of the preparation of a feasibility study in this direction. We exchanged views on the addition of the Zangezur corridor to TEN-T, increasing the potential and digitalization of the Middle Corridor, as well as opportunities for cooperation with the EU in the fields of aviation, maritime transport, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

We talked about strengthening human resources in the field of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity and the activities of EU companies in our country.

At the same time, we considered the possibilities of Azerbaijan's participation in projects within the framework of the EU's Horizon Europe program," Nabiyev noted.

The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) is a planned multimodal infrastructure network aimed at enhancing connectivity across the EU by integrating railways, roads, inland waterways, and shipping routes. It is designed to reduce bottlenecks and strengthen the internal market, with completion targets set for 2030, 2040, and 2050. The network is structured in three layers: the core network by 2030, the extended core by 2040, and the comprehensive network by 2050.

Key goals include promoting low/zero-emission mobility in line with the European Green Deal, connecting major cities and regions, and improving safety. TEN-T is organized into nine transport corridors and emphasizes standards for high-speed rail and efficient freight capacity. The legal framework is governed by Regulation (EU) 2024/1679, with funding sourced from EU, national, and private investments to facilitate its implementation.