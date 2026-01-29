403
India, Bangladesh Exchange Release Of Fishermen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- India and Bangladesh on Thursday concluded release and repatriation of fishermen from the other country who inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Indian and Bangladesh governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of all 23 Indian fishermen and 128 Bangladesh fishermen, who were arrested by the authorities of each side along with their operable vessel today.
India had facilitated the release of 142 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner released 128 Bangladesh fishermen in in January and December 2025.
"The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides," the statement pointed out.
The move comes amid tension between the two neighbouring countries since the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina fled to India after her government was toppled through massive student-led protests. (end)
