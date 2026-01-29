Sunpower National Battery Storage Initiative

OREM, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower (herein“SunPower,” the“Company,” or Nasdaq:“SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced a strategic initiative to make home battery storage more accessible to American families. The company has engaged The Cool Down, a lifestyle media platform with a large homeowner audience; Palmetto, a consumer energy platform; and Enphase Energy, (Nasdaq:“ENPH”), which manufactures the state-of-the-art IQ Battery 10C.

As it has for decades, SunPower has developed strategic partnerships to accelerate solar technology adoption. This initiative is designed to give homeowners access to premium battery systems with flexible financing options to make batteries more affordable.

As AI power usage exacerbates the weather events that continue to strain electrical grids across the country – from today's winter storms to the upcoming summer heat waves – more American families have come to recognize the value of energy independence. Battery systems allow homeowners to store solar energy for use during peak-rate hours and grid outages, making their existing solar systems more valuable and their households more resilient to grid outages.

Steve Erickson, EVP of SunPower's new Battery Division, said, "We're removing two barriers to battery storage deployment – understanding the options available and being able to afford one of them. The Cool Down media platform reaches homeowners already looking for ways to lower their utility bills and take control of their energy. Palmetto's LightReach financing removes the upfront cost barrier, and Enphase supplies the most reliable battery in the market. SunPower's job is to install a premium system solution and support it for 15 years."

Troy Roble, SVP of Business Development Residential at Palmetto, said, "We believe homeowners shouldn't have to choose between energy security and high monthly payments. Our new financing products make adding battery storage viable."

SunPower CEO T.J. Rodgers, said,“I am a hardware guy, and I've always liked the compact size of the Enphase 10C battery, the superior safety of its lithium iron phosphate battery cells, and its superior warranty – a full five years longer than the top competitor. Now, Palmetto helps make all of that affordable.”

The program is now available to all homeowners in the 45 states SunPower services, with priority access for existing SunPower customers. Homeowners can learn more by visiting SunPower or calling [866-682-5934] to speak with an energy advisor.

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .

About The Cool Down

The Cool Down is a lifestyle media platform that helps American consumers save money, upgrade their homes, and make smarter choices for themselves and the planet. For more information, visit .

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform that offers lease and PPA options through their LightReach financing to help homeowners avoid high upfront costs and rising interest rates-so they can start saving in year one. For more information, visit .

About Enphase

Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH), a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit .

