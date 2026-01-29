403
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Abdelaziz Albogdady Market Research & Fintech Strategy Manager at FXEM
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold continued to climb on Thursday, breaking yet another record as a weaker US dollar and persistent geopolitical tensions reinforced demand for safe-haven assets. The dollar remains under pressure while ongoing tariff uncertainty and growing concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence boost demand for gold.
Adding to investor unease, the risk of a US government shutdown continues to loom. While negotiations in Congress suggest a possible compromise, any signs of disagreement could quickly revive risk aversion and further benefit gold.
The metal remains well supported by strong investment flows and sustained central bank buying. The la’ter’s diversification away from the dollar could continue to support gold purchases over the long term.
At the same time, rising tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing risks in Eastern Europe continue to cloud the global outlook. Taken together, a weaker dollar, political uncertainty, and persistent geopolitical risks keep the near- and medium-term outlook for gold firmly bullish.
