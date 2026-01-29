Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Village to Host First Ever Professional Fighters League Open Workout and Press Event


(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 29 January 2026 - Global Village will host an official Open Workout and Press Event for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) for the first time ever on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, starting from 6:15 PM, ahead of the PFL Championship taking place on Friday, 7 February at Coca-Cola Arena.
Set to take place on the Main Stage, the high-energy event will feature live workout demonstrations by leading PFL athletes, including Usman Nurmagomedov, Alfie Davis, Ramazan Kuramagomedov, and Shamil Musaev. Fans can expect light grappling and pad work sessions, hosted as part of an MC-led programme by Dan Hardy.
Offering guests a rare opportunity to see world-class fighters up close, the open workout delivers an electrifying yet family-friendly experience, bringing the excitement of elite mixed martial arts to a wider audience.
This forms as part of Global Village’s diverse entertainment calendar, continuing to bring international moments closer to guests and supporting Dubai’s growing portfolio of global events.

