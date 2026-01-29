403
Brazil will expand dialogues with architects and designers at KBIS 2026
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Activation for the sector will strengthen the presence of Brazilian natural stone in the main environment for influencing of U.S. kitchen and bath design.
For the third year in a row, the Brazilian natural stone industry will participate in the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with a strategic initiative to promote the industry, aimed at connections with architects and designers from the U.S. market. The trade show will take place from February 17 to 19, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The initiative is part of It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone, a project developed by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).
Renowned as the leading environment for networking and influencing for the U.S. kitchen and bath industry, the event, organized by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), brings together architects, designers, distributors, retailers, builders, and other strategic professionals in the sector.
Consistently present in the U.S. market, Brazil is currently the leading supplier of natural stones to the United States, with a market share of 21.7%. The prominent role of Brazilian materials in kitchen and bathroom countertops in the country demonstrates this leadership. Brazilian stones are renowned for their durability, unique aesthetics, and diversity of colors and patterns, features that lead to a growing demand in residential and high-end projects.
Brazil’s presence in the U.S. market complements the U.S. domestic industry rather than competing with it. While domestic production is mainly geared toward flooring, facades, and public works, Brazil supplies semi-processed stones, widely used in kitchen and bathroom countertops and high-end wall coverings.
It is a productive integration model that benefits the entire industry while expanding the creative repertoire of architects and designers. “These materials are transformed, finished, and installed within the United States itself, strengthening the local supply chain and providing the USA with jobs, income, and value added,” says the vice president of Centrorochas, Fábio Cruz.
Lounge Brazil: professional development and relationships
The Brazilian initiative is embodied in Lounge Brazil, conceived as a space for professional development and relationships. It is becoming a must-visit spot for architects and designers seeking updates, knowledge, and new references in the world of kitchens and bathrooms. During the event, the space will host workshops and technical talks. They will be led by industry experts and provide CEU credits.
“We are developing a special program that combines inspiration, applied knowledge, and direct exchanges with the public, featuring content that is relevant to the daily lives of professionals,” says Thiago Fukuda, the manager of the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone.
Points of reference in the supply of Brazilian natural stone to the global market, Brothers Surfaces, Decolores, MGA, and Mineral Stone join the initiative to collectively strengthen the presence and image of the Brazilian industry in the U.S. market.
Schedule
The program at Lounge Brazil combines institutional moments and a qualified schedule with technical content focusing on the use of natural stones in kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, with presentations that provide CEU credits for architects and designers.
On February 17, at 1:30 p.m., the Official Opening Ceremony of Lounge Brazil will take place. The Consul General and Ambassador of Brazil in Orlando, João Lucas Quental, is scheduled to attend. Subsequently, at 2 p.m., there will be a talk titled “Brazilian Natural Stone – Inspirational Versatility,” with Fábio Cruz, the vice president of Centrorochas (the presentation will offer CEU credits).
Still on the first day, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Decolores will host the lecture “Textures of the Earth: Brazil’s Geodiversity as a Designer Map,” led by Thais, who will address Brazil’s strategic advantage regarding natural stones, the uniqueness of its geological evolution, and the conversion of the so-called applied geology into confidence in specification, as well as exploring the use of natural stones as an element of biophilic design and well-being.
On February 18, the program begins at 11 a.m., with another edition of the talk “Brazilian Natural Stone – Inspirational Versatility,” again with Fábio Cruz (this talk will also provide CEU credits). Immediately after, from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Decolores will present the lecture “The Ultimate Specification Playbook – What to Expect from the Use of Natural Stone in Kitchens, Bathrooms, and Outdoor Areas,” led by Abiliane. It will focus on expectation management, technical performance, and appropriate material choices for each environment.
In the afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the technical program ends with another CEU presentation, “Discover the Power of Quartzite.” It will deepen knowledge about the geological formation, the production process in Brazil, and the technical properties of quartzite, besides drawing comparisons with marble and granite, expanding the professionals’ technical repertoire.
