Italian Financial Police Examine Türkiye’s Maritime Technology
(MENAFN) Italy’s financial police force, la Guardia di Finanza (GdF), is paying a visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, sending a delegation to assess the country’s unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and evaluate their technical performance and operational potential.
Rafnar vessels operating in Türkiye, which function as fully autonomous and remotely operated platforms through advanced software created in cooperation with Turkish companies Havelsan and VN Maritime, are drawing strong international interest from potential buyers.
During the visit, the craft were operated remotely, allowing the Italian representatives to observe their features in action, while Havelsan presented its range of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and highlighted their technological capabilities.
The GdF seeks to build and sustain constant maritime monitoring in order to maintain an uninterrupted presence across ports, coastal zones, and areas with heavy sea traffic.
In such scenarios, unmanned systems stand out because they significantly reduce risks to personnel, especially during hazardous or extended operations at sea.
USVs may be utilized for patrol, surveillance, and inspection tasks at reduced operational expenses, thereby enhancing overall efficiency. Moreover, these platforms are suitable for tracking marine pollution, detecting illegal waste disposal, and identifying environmental infractions.
To be effective, these systems must integrate smoothly with existing surveillance, communication, and decision-support infrastructures, serving not as replacements for human operators but as supportive tools.
Fully autonomous and remotely controlled Rafnar boats can assist the GdF in meeting its institutional objectives, including covering wider maritime areas with fewer staff, cutting medium-term operating costs, strengthening crew safety, and fulfilling maritime security and environmental duties through digital technologies.
