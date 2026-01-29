P10 And Bonaccord Capital Partners Team With CAIS To Expand Wealth Channel Access To GP Stakes Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), (“P10” or the“Company”), and Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord”), today announced a new collaboration with CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors. Bonaccord is a private equity firm focused on providing growth capital and strategic support to middle-market private markets sponsors, and this collaboration with CAIS provides advisors with expanded access to GP stakes solutions.

“We're excited to bring P10's middle-market expertise to a broader audience of financial advisors and their clients,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“This collaboration represents an important step in broadening our reach and supporting advisors as they incorporate GP stakes into their clients' portfolios.”

Bonaccord will join the CAIS platform, which serves over 2,000 wealth management firms and 62,000 financial advisors. The collaboration comes amid surging demand for alternative investments among financial advisors – a recent CAIS-Mercer survey revealed that nine in 10 financial advisors (90%) are currently allocating to alternatives, and 88% of advisors plan to increase their allocations to alternatives over the next two years.

“As financial advisors continue to deepen their use of private markets, we're seeing growing interest in GP stakes as a differentiated way to enhance diversification and gain exposure to the economics of established managers,” said Brad Walker, President of CAIS.“Historically dominated by institutions, GP stakes are increasingly considered by advisors as part of thoughtfully constructed client portfolios, and we're excited to expand access to this strategy through the addition of a leading middle-market GP stakes investor.”

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit .

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners ("Bonaccord") is a private equity business focused on providing growth capital and strategic support to exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, Bonaccord seeks to support transformative initiatives and portfolio objectives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. Bonaccord is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit bonaccordcapital.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit .

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

