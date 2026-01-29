Inflarx Announces Participation In February Investor Conferences

Guggenheim Securities Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 11 - 12, 2026 in New York, NY

Fireside chat on Wednesday, February 11 at 11:30 AM ET

InflaRx will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings on February 11th. A link to view the fireside chat live stream and its replay is available here.

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 25 - 26, 2026 in a virtual format

Virtual presentation on February 25 at 8:40 AM ET

InflaRx will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings on February 25th. A link to view the virtual presentation and its replay is available here.

About InflaRx

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor, C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx's lead program is izicopan (INF904), an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor, which has shown promising PK/PD characteristics as well as therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies. The company is developing izicopan for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The Company has also developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit . InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

