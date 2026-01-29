PIC32CM PL10 Mcus Expand Microchip's Arm® Cortex®-M0+ Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Low-power, 5V-capable devices deliver high performance while preserving low system complexity and costs

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on decades of experience in serving embedded applications where low power, affordability and ease of development are critical, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has added PIC32CM PL10 MCUs® Cortex®-M0+ core devices. PL10 MCUs feature a rich set of Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs), 5V operation, touch capabilities, integrated toolsets and safety compliance. The device family targets high-volume applications including industrial control, building automation, consumer appliances, power tools and sensor-based systems. As part of the company's unified MCU strategy, PL10 devices offer pin-to-pin compatibility with AVR® MCUs.

The integrated Peripheral Touch Controller (PTC) along with a 12-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) are designed to provide responsive performance in touch applications and strong noise immunity for analog signal measurement. Additional on-chip CIPs help offload time-critical, repetitive and deterministic tasks from the CPU to improve real-time performance and power efficiency. The PL10 supports the Cortex Microcontroller Software Interface Standard (CMSIS), enabling modular, reusable application code to accelerate development.

In addition to support by Microchip's MPLAB® development ecosystem, the PL10 family embraces industry standard tools and integrated development environments (IDEs) giving developers more freedom to choose how they build, debug and deploy their software. Compatible third-party tools include Microsoft® Visual Studio Code® (VS Code®), IARTM Systems, Arm Keil®, SEGGER, Zephyr® and MikroElektronika. AI-driven resources such as the MPLAB AI Coding Assistant offer context-aware code generation and real-time product insights to help accelerate and simplify development.

“PL10 MCUs help engineers more easily migrate to higher performance microcontrollers while maintaining the straightforward development experience, power efficiency and cost structure of our established 8-bit solutions,” said Greg Robinson, corporate vice president of Microchip's MCU business unit.“As we prepare to introduce a range of new microcontrollers over the next 12-18 months, with everything spanning entry-level to AI-capable devices, Microchip is strengthening its commitment to a comprehensive MCU portfolio designed to meet evolving market demands.”

The PL10 family is designed to comply with various industry safety standards including International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 for functional safety in electrical and electronic systems of road vehicles. Additionally, the MCUs are designed to operate from 1.8 to 5.5 volts, supporting performance in high-noise environments such as automotive, IoT, industrial automation and consumer electronics applications. PL10 MCUs enable simultaneous connection to devices operating at different voltage levels without external level shifters using the integrated Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO).

